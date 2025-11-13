Nikola Jokic Reacts to His Dominant 55-Point Night vs. Clippers

The Denver Nuggets' 130-116 victory over the LA Clippers to mark their sixth-straight win was a night that turned out to be a massively impressive one in the case of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

In a season-best, near-career-best scoring effort vs. the Clippers, Jokic rattled off an explosive 55-point performance to lift the Nuggets to their ninth win so far in the regular season—shooting 18-23 from the field to pair with his 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

Nikola Jokic Speaks on 55-Point Night vs. Clippers

Jokic filling up the stat sheet is nothing new, but such a dominant scoring night of 50-plus points has only happened just five times in his career thus far. Even still, he made sure to remain as his typical composed self following the Nuggets' win.

"It was just a good night," Jokic said post-game. "The guys, especially in the fourth quarter, they're giving me the ball, and it's going in. Just kept shooting it. I didn't open the game really good, I think I missed like two, three layups, and after that I felt good... It’s a good feeling."

Nov 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jokic is reaching unprecedented levels of dominance through the first 11 games of the season, now averaging an absurd 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists on just under 34 minutes a night.

When taking a step back, he's now averaging the 12th-most points per game, leading the league in rebounds and assists, while shooting among the league's best in terms of field goal percentage (66.9%).

Combinging that unfathomable impact and effiency with the consistency he's shown to bring on a nightly basis, it's shaping up to be another MVP-level season from the Nuggets' superstar big man. But as you'd expect, Jokic isn't letting the hot start get to his head, even after a 55-ball.

"I had a good night. The ball was going in, and we won the game. Coach was running plays for me, and it's as simple as that."

Adelman Gives Jokic His Due Credit

While Jokic is even-keeled after such a performance, head coach David Adelman wasn't as reserved about his positive feelings following the Nuggets' win–– calling his efforts "extraordinary" to watch unfold.

“The way he played today is how he works out when no one is watching,” Adelman said. “He prepares every day for situations like this... He was extraordinary. That’s one of those performances you won’t forget.”

The first 11 games of the year have made a memorable start for Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets' squad, as they now rise to a 9-2 record to sit second in the Western Conference, likely with many more dominant nights to come out of their MVP big man.

