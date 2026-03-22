What We Learned From Nuggets' Commanding Win vs Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets walked their way to a big victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, 112-128, to end their weekend off on a strong note, and thus put together a second consecutive win in front of the home crowd in what was Peyton Watson's first game back in over a month.

Denver took control of this one fairly early, and in the second half, continued that dominance, especially offensively, that allowed them to keep their foot on the gas for another home win against the Trail Blazers––making for their 17th-straight win when playing Portland within Ball Arena.

Let's break down a bit of what we learned from the Nuggets' 16-point win; a nice confidence booster before they embark on their final 10 games of the regular season schedule.

Offense Starting to Build Momentum

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The offensive side of the ball is what defined the Nuggets' success in this one, as they not only managed to outscore the Blazers in every single quarter, but were extremely efficient in doing so.

Denver had seven names hit double figures led by 22 points a piece from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, shot over 54% from the field as a unit, and were nearly 40% from three as well on 18 makes from outside.

Got the ball movin' pic.twitter.com/4z1DKOhi7X — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 22, 2026

Defensively, they showed there's certainly still room for improvement, as the Blazers scored nearly 70 points in the first two quarters of action. But the ceiling of how strong Denver could be as one of the best offenses in the league while everyone in their rotation was healthy and on the floor.

Peyton Watson Looked Strong in Return

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He was held to just 20 minutes due to a minutes restriction, but in his first game back after missing over six weeks with a hamstring strain, Peyton Watson had a productive outing all things considered.

Watson finished with 14 points on 6-13 shooting from the field, paired with six rebounds and three assists off the bench. With only one of five makes from three, the outside shot was a bit rusty. But you can't expect everything to go perfectly in game one post-injury after missing several weeks.

Expect Watson to look even better and more comfortable as he gets more time in the lineup in the weeks ahead.

Cam Johnson's Confidence Back?

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cam Johnson has kept on impressing in nearly every game returning from his recent injury absence, as now within seven of his past nine games, he's scored in double figures. But there's a case to be made that his performance against Portland has been his best of the month so far.

Johnson finished his 28 minutes with 19 points on 5-7 shooting from three, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He was tied for the best plus-minus in Denver's rotation next to Nikola Jokic (+19), and continues to show signs that his consistency and confidence might really be back on track.

The task will be up to Johnson to keep showing that consistency moving forward for what remains in the regular season, and most importantly, the postseason. But within the past two weeks, things have really begun to turn around in the right direction.