Will Peyton Watson Start in Nuggets Return vs Blazers?

The Denver Nuggets are on pace to get their rising two-way wing back against the Portland Trail Blazers this weekend after missing the past six weeks of the season with a hamstring strain, as he's officially upgraded to questionable before tip-off.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Trail Blazers:



QUESTIONABLE:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/q0jecq1Y8T — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 21, 2026

With Watson's return pending, the Nuggets will finally be on pace to have a fully healthy rotation for the first time since November; a long-awaited moment for an up-and-down Denver campaign that might now finally be able to gain some consistency in the final month of the regular season.

However, with that fully healthy lineup might also come a tough rotation decision for Nuggets head coach David Adelman.

Between their regular starting five that they've rolled out in the past week, now with Watson––who was in the midst of a career-best season––entering back into the mix, one of Denver's six core pieces will inevitably be slated to come off the bench. As to who that might be for the short and long term, still remains up in the air.

But at least against the Blazers, if and when Watson does get elevated to play for the first time since the beginning of February, don't be shocked if he's the one slotted in the second unit.

Why Peyton Watson's Likely to Come Off Bench vs. Blazers

For how the Nuggets' rotation and Watson's role could pan out in the weeks ahead, it'll likely be more tailored towards matchups or more performance-based.

Before he went down with his injury, Watson has been a nightly starter in the Nuggets' rotation dating back to November for 38 consecutive games that he was healthy. Adelman and Denver's coaching staff were abundantly confident in their fourth-year wing and gave him the opportunity to show that.

In game one of his return from that injury, though, combined with a now-fully healthy rotation to surround him, the Nuggets are bound to be careful with the health of one of their top two-way players, especially coming fresh off an issue as tricky as a hamstring strain.

Just earlier this calendar year, the Nuggets saw another key piece of their frontcourt returning from his own hamstring strain in Aaron Gordon, just to re-aggravate that same injury a few weeks later that would sideline him for another month.

Now that the Nuggets are so close to the end of the season and playoff slate, they can't afford to rush or risk anything similar to a piece as critical as Watson. He'll more than likely be on a minutes restriction to start, and along with it, will initially be a part of the second unit.

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the 10 games that Watson has come off the bench this season, his numbers have looked drastically different compared to when he's been in the starting five— averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 40.0% shooting from the field.

But now, clearly having turned a corner in his development and confidence in year four, he'll be almost certain to take those numbers up a notch if he's truly back to 100%.

He'll have his first chance to do so as long as all holds to form on his return against Portland, tipping off at 3 p.m. MT in Ball Arena on Sunday.