3 Biggest Questions Facing the Nuggets This Offseason

After flaming out of the playoffs in a first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets enter this offseason at a bit of a crossroads as it relates to this current roster.

Nikola Jokic isn't getting any younger. The roster has some real holes to address, and that means big changes could be coming in an effort and get this team back to being regarded as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Here's three of the biggest questions the Nuggets and their top decision-makers have to address this offseason:

What's In Store for Jamal Murray & Aaron Gordon?

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) celebrates with guard Jamal Murray (27) after scoring the winning basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Following the Nuggets' collapse in the first round, paired with Nikola Jokic's comments noting that the team wasn't close to championship contention, it's clear there could be some majors shakeups in store–– even for some key roster cornerstones like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Murray's value might be at the highest it’s ever been after an All-NBA-caliber regular season, and Gordon's consistent health and availability have become a bit of a concern to hinder the Nuggets' ceiling.

If the Nuggets could find a worthwhile haul for either, it wouldn't be too shocking to see one of those stars on the move this summer, which would make for the biggest de

How Can They Fix the Defense?

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Up until a shocking postseason shooting drought, the Nuggets' offense was ranked towards the top of the league in most metrics.

Despite those playoff shortcomings, it'll be Denver's defense that needs the most attention this summer after this group never quite found consistent success on that end of the floor. The Nuggets ranked bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating (117.4), and saw those lapses on full display in their playoff loss to Minnesota.

Whether it be drastic roster changes, minor tweaks around the edges, or relying on better health for better cohesion on that side of the floor, the Nuggets need to have a plan to get stops next year. If not, it'll be hard to expect any different results from the position they're in now.

What Will It Take to Keep Peyton Watson?

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets appear motivated to retain their breakout wing and restricted free agent, Peyton Watson, headed into this offseason––and for good reason. He's exactly the type of two-way wing this roster needs to have onboard for the future, and was desperately missed in their first-round loss being out with a lingering hamstring injury.

However, with the Nuggets' ownership being unlikely to creep over the luxury tax line, as they've historically shown, keeping Watson will probably come at a cost of one of their current starters, and some depth pieces as he's due for a big payday.

Could that result in a Cameron Johnson trade? A more drastic move of Murray or Gordon? It remains to be seen, but it certainly sets up for an unpredictable, pivotal offseason for the future of this Nuggets roster.

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