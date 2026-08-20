Nikola Jokic Optimistically Reacts to Nuggets' Peyton Watson Trade

While some experts were expecting the Denver Nuggets to wait until the last minute to find a resolution for restricted free agent Peyton Watson, the franchise officially found a new home for the 23-year-old on Wednesday night.

As part of a multi-team deal, the Nuggets sent Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick. Of course, this was not the outcome that most Nuggets fans wanted, but we can try to stay optimistic about the Nuggets' 2026-27 season.

At least, that is what three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is doing. While many fans are bashing the franchise for not giving Jokic enough help, he assures that everything will be "okay" for Denver while sharing his excitement for his former teammate.

"I'm happy for Peyton [Watson]. He deserved it," Jokic told DNVR Nuggets' Miroslav Cuk after his international friendly matchup against France on Thursday (translated to English). "We will miss his energy and skill. I don't think about [the] season yet, we have to play this, but it's gonna be okay."

"Nikola, Peyton Watson got traded, what is your reaction and expectations for the next season?"

"I'm happy for Peyton, he deserved it, we will miss his energy and skill. I don't think about season yet, we have to play this, but it's gonna be OK". pic.twitter.com/5X0a4ZF8NA — Miroslav Ćuk (@MiroslavCuk) August 20, 2026

Of course, the move likely has not completely settled in for Jokic as he has his focus on the Serbian national team, and in fairness, time will tell how this actually impacts the team. The front office was likely taking into account how this would affect Jokic and the Nuggets' chances to compete when making this trade, even if it was put together as a money-saver.

How Watson's absence impacts the Nuggets

While Jokic says the Nuggets will be okay, he also acknowledges that they will miss Watson's "energy and skill." In 40 starts last season, Watson averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 stocks per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc. You can even see Watson's two-way impact in the box score, but what that actually meant for the Nuggets is much deeper.

Peyton Watson without Jokic last season:



22.1 PPG

5.8 RPG

1.1 SPG

1.5 BPG

2.3 3PM

44.3 3P%



What will he average in Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/V4lfMGr0gV — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 20, 2026

While the word "versatility" is thrown around far too often when describing NBA players, Watson is the epitome of two-way versatility. And that is something the Nuggets have lacked for years. As soon as Watson breaks out to truly show how impactful he can be, the franchise lets him go, and his absence will be felt.

Especially when looking at Denver's second unit, they do not have any players who bring that level of versatility or two-way impact. Having Watson as a super sixth man this season would've been a game-changer for Denver, but they will now have to hope other players can step up in his place, which there is certainly some doubt about.

Can Spencer Jones, Alpha Diallo, or Julian Strawther step up on the wing? Will they turn to free agency to bring in DeMar DeRozan? There are no options available for the Nuggets to actually replace Watson's two-way impact, and letting him go could come back to bite them.

Sure, we can stay optimistic about this Nuggets team built around their three-time MVP, but this trade feels like the beginning of the end of the Jokic era.

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