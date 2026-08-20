Nuggets’ DeMar DeRozan Chances Surge After Peyton Watson Trade

After a few months of waiting, the Denver Nuggets finally ended the Peyton Watson saga. While it was certainly not the move that fans were hoping for, the Nuggets sent Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2032 second-rounder.

Watson will sign a four-year, $88 million contract in Cleveland, which was apparently too much for the Nuggets. Of course, nobody expected them to overpay for the 23-year-old wing, but $22 million per year is a fair price for a player of his caliber, and an amount the Nuggets certainly should've coughed up.

While we could go on about why this trade is disappointing, we will instead turn to what's next for the Nuggets. By losing Watson, the Nuggets still have two roster spots to fill, and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is emerging as a potential replacement, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

"The Denver Nuggets are pivoting and have their eyes directed on six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan who remains a free agent in demand for contenders, league sources tell me," Haynes reported after the Nuggets parted with Watson.

The Denver Nuggets are pivoting and have their eyes directed on six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan who remains a free agent in demand for contenders, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 20, 2026

DeRozan, 37, has been sitting in free agency since being waived by the Sacramento Kings. While there has been some expectation that he wants to sign a deal worth more than the veteran minimum, that is all the Nuggets have to offer. If the Nuggets want DeRozan to come to Denver, they will have to convince him to sign for the veteran minimum.

Is DeRozan a worthy Watson replacement?

Obviously, DeRozan is a great player and a potential future Hall of Famer. He can come to the Nuggets and provide both scoring and playmaking off the bench, making an immediate impact in their second unit.

Last season with the Kings, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, showing that he still has some gas left in the tank as he heads into his 18th season.

However, it would be mildly underwhelming if the Nuggets genuinely view DeRozan as a viable Watson replacement. Watson has everything that the Nuggets need: defense, scoring, three-point shooting, athleticism, and youth. DeRozan brings a veteran presence and consistent scoring, but a declining star is not exactly what the Nuggets should be looking for.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can try to get excited about a potential DeRozan signing without comparing him to Watson, as the 37-year-old star would still be a huge help to the Nuggets bench. After losing Watson, Denver's bench is led by Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, Spencer Jones, DaRon Holmes, and Marvin Bagley. While DeRozan does not bring the same versatility as Watson, he could still be what this second unit needs.

Granted, the Nuggets are running out of viable free agent options. DeRozan is undoubtedly one of the best players left on the market, and if he is willing to sign with the Nuggets for a veteran minimum, Denver has to jump on that opportunity.

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