Nuggets Must Get Serious About Nikola Jokic's Championship Window

With the 2026-27 NBA season approaching and the Denver Nuggets yet to find a solution for restricted free agent Peyton Watson, some fans are growing concerned about the state of the franchise. The Nuggets had high expectations to improve their roster this offseason, especially after their first-round playoff exit, but they have fallen flat.

The Nuggets are running it back from last season, and while there is some reason to be optimistic about the team's chances in 2027, they cannot afford to stay passive much longer.

When the Nuggets won it all in 2023, it felt like their championship window was wide open. However, in three playoff runs since then, they have failed to even reach the Western Conference Finals, and it now feels like their championship window is shutting as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic moves through his prime.

Nuggets' championship window

Jun 15, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) waves to the crowd during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jokic, 31, is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and it feels like there should be no reason for Denver not to compete for a title. Last season, he became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both assists (10.7) and rebounds (12.9) per game. He is an unquestioned top-three player in the league, but does he have enough help?

The Nuggets need to capitalize on Jokic's prime, and on paper, they have a championship-caliber roster. All-Star guard Jamal Murray is an ideal co-star for Jokic, while Aaron Gordon is one of the most valuable non-stars in the league. On top of them, guys like Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun provide value.

Highest TS% in a 45-point game this season:



105.8% — Aaron Gordon

95.6% — Jamal Murray

92.7% — Jamal Murray (tonight)

91.5% — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/Kd7VUYciIt — Real App (@realapp) March 3, 2026

Still, it feels like they are missing something compared to the NBA's top teams. Can this current Nuggets team compete with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game playoff series? We would certainly like to think so, but last season, it felt like those two Western Conference favorites were on another level.

There is a legitimate possibility that if the Nuggets do not make significant changes, their championship window is already shut. If they cannot compete with the Thunder and Spurs, who are built for success for years to come, then they might not get back over the hump in the Jokic era.

Of course, we can be more optimistic than that and say their championship window is still open, even with this current roster, but Jokic's contract situation might play a part in this conversation.

Is Jokic's future in jeopardy?

In each of the past two offseasons, Jokic has declined the option to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets. Granted, everyone can understand his decision because he will now be eligible for the largest contract in NBA history next offseason, but it still strikes some fear in Denver's hearts.

If Jokic does not think the Nuggets will be able to compete for a championship anytime soon, then he will have the opportunity to leave Denver next summer. Of course, we can assume he would not do that to the franchise that first took a chance on him with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but it is undoubtedly a concern for the Nuggets.

There should be a clear priority to build a championship contender around Jokic as soon as possible, not only in hopes of repeating their success from 2023, but also to show the three-time MVP there is a reason to stay in Denver.

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