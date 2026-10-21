Nuggets’ 2027 Championship Odds and Why They Want To Be an Underdog

The Denver Nuggets are far from a championship favorite this season. After winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets have struggled to get back on top, suffering two second-round exits and, most recently, an embarrassing first-round exit.

Failing to even reach the Western Conference Finals since winning the NBA Finals three years ago has been far from ideal, especially as the Nuggets continue to be one of the league's best regular season teams. Now, heading into the 2026-27 season, people are losing some hope in this franchise.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nuggets are tied for the eighth-best odds to win the 2027 NBA Finals at +2700, even with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have the fourth-best odds of any Western Conference team, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (+220), San Antonio Spurs (+300), and Minnesota Timberwolves (+2200).

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the third quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to argue against the Nuggets being more of an underdog to win the championship this season. They are coming off a first-round exit, they lost key bench players in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, and there are some reasonable concerns about depth, defense, and three-point shooting.

Denver is far from a perfect team this season, so we can see why the oddsmakers are not favoring them. Still, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm, along with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, we know they are more than capable of at least competing for a title.

David Adelman likes being an underdog

At practice on Wednesday, just one day before they open their season against the Thunder, head coach David Adelman addressed their long odds and said why they don't mind being a bit of an underdog.

"I think our expectations and the excitement are there because it's been a while since we've won the championship. Since 2023. And so Vegas doesn't think we have a chance from what I looked at," Adelman said. "So I think there's a lot of excitement about chasing as opposed to being chased. And I think we have to understand that as a team, that's fun."

“There’s a lot of excitement about chasing, as opposed to being chased.”



The Nuggets current odds to win the 2027 NBA Finals are +2500…meaning they are FAR from the favorite. David Adelman thinks this will work in the teams favor.



Adelman feels that it’s reminiscent of the… pic.twitter.com/4MaBM571s4 — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) October 21, 2026

The Nuggets are obviously not used to playing the underdog card. When you have arguably the best player in the world leading your team, it is hard to be viewed as an underdog, but compared to teams like the Thunder or Spurs, the Nuggets are an obvious step behind.

Since winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets' expectations have remained the same: to win another one. Heading into this season, the expectations remain the same, but there has to be a lot less pressure weighing them down. Adelman compares it to the few years leading up to their 2023 title and how that could be what they need this season.

"To be back in that situation we were in, you know, 2020, '21, '22, we're back in the situation, and I think that's a good thing for our guys. There's excitement tied to that. So I think they'll embrace that, and here we go," he finished.

The Nuggets could be exactly where they want to be heading into Thursday's season opener, but it is a long season. The obvious goal is to get back to championship contention, even though it might be an uphill climb.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!