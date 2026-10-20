Predicting Nuggets' 2026-27 Record Ahead of Opening Night

Nothing seemed to go right for the Denver Nuggets last season. Their starting lineup was fully available for less than a third of the regular season, and they certainly did not get the result they wanted in the playoffs. They managed to win 54 games in the regular season, despite the injuries, but suffered a first-round playoff exit.

After an offseason of minor tweaks, headlined by the loss of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, the Nuggets are expected to struggle a bit more this season compared to last. However, should that be the case? Despite their mild offseason, we might actually see the Nuggets improve from last season, or at least not decline as much as many expect.

Nuggets' 2026-27 season outlook

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the loss of Watson and Hardaway Jr. will hurt, but the Nuggets are led by one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. Last season, they only played 23 games together, but won 18 of them. That put them on pace for 64 wins, which would've tied the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league.

As long as the Nuggets' starters can stay healthy, unlike last season, their ceiling immediately rises. Not to mention, they have one of the greatest players in the world. The Nuggets have won 46 or more games every season since 2017-18. The biggest reason for that? Three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.

JOKIĆ BEHIND-THE-BACK DIME 🔥



What a pass from half-court in transition! pic.twitter.com/50f7r35sS4 — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2026

Despite winning 50+ games for four straight seasons, many outlets are projecting the Nuggets to still be sticking around the 48-win mark. I believe the Nuggets will continue their trend of winning 50 or more games this season.

Nuggets record prediction: 52-32

Last season, the Nuggets had the league's top offense and the most efficient three-point shooting. Even if they stay healthy, they will likely decline on offense, at least from beyond the arc. Still, we should expect them to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season.

Reaching 52 wins would still be huge for the Nuggets and likely slot them only behind the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the West.

Biggest concern?

Oct 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of opening night, there are three concerns about this Nuggets team: three-point shooting, depth, and defense. However, we might be able to overlook these issues.

Sure, the Nuggets will not be the most efficient three-point shooting team again, but even being above average in this area will help. As long as they can consistently knock down their open shots, they should not have much trouble.

Their depth is certainly not as much of an issue as people expected over the offseason. Sure, they lost key bench players, but they reloaded with DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, Alpha Diallo, Cam Whitmore, and Trevon Brazile to put together some impressive depth. Not to mention, retaining Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones certainly helps.

The biggest concern in my eyes is the defense. Last season, they had the 21st-ranked defense. It would be surprising if they improved much from that mark, but they could be better than before if they can stay healthy. Obviously, as I continue to mention, health is their biggest x-factor. They should easily reach the 50-win mark if they keep everyone on the floor.

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