Why the Nuggets Should Sign DeMar DeRozan Amid Reported Interest

The Denver Nuggets' 2026 offseason is far from over. They currently have 13 players on standard contracts and just one player on a two-way contract, meaning there is still room for four more signings before the 2026-27 season starts. Of course, the Peyton Watson saga is holding up Denver's offseason to an extent, but it has not stopped them from showing interest in other free agents.

The Nuggets have reportedly shown interest in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who is still a free agent after being waived by the Sacramento Kings last month. However, they are not alone. NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that the Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Washington Wizards are all after the veteran forward.

"The Wizards, meanwhile, shifted their intent to sign another veteran this offseason by showing some interest in DeMar DeRozan, pursuing the former All-Star swingman along with teams such as Miami and Denver," Stein wrote.

Demar DeRozan has been linked to the Nuggets for months now. Now they are one of 3 teams reportedly interested in bringing him on, per @TheSteinLine.



After a quiet offseason, do you think Denver can bring the veteran in on a minimum deal? Should they?



The 6-time all-star… pic.twitter.com/N69M0lKQV2 — Nuggets Lead (@NuggetsLead) August 17, 2026

The Nuggets have been mentioned as a potential DeRozan suitor for a while, but they seem to still be hot on his trail as he likely nears a decision.

Why the Nuggets should sign DeRozan

Really, the Nuggets' interest in DeRozan is simple. If the 37-year-old forward is willing to sign a veteran minimum contract, he would be one of the best-value players in the league. For a Nuggets team that is stretching the boundary financially, while still needing extra depth, it feels like a perfect fit.

Last season with the Kings, DeRozan showed he still has some gas left in the tank, averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Demar Derozan 41 points & 11 assists vs. Jazz 3/15/26 pic.twitter.com/jubTUuWLlX — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) July 6, 2026

DeRozan, despite his age, is still a high-level offensive contributor. He would especially excel in a bench role at this point in his career, and for this Nuggets team with a shaky second unit, he could be exactly what they need to help get back into title contention.

There are only two clear drawbacks to this potential signing. First, this is not a real positional need for Denver. If the Nuggets are going to bring in a veteran free agent, it would be more beneficial to sign a backup guard. Second, DeRozan's three-point woes could hurt the Nuggets' bench unit, which already lacks consistent shooters outside of Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones.

On the other hand, though, DeRozan is a good enough playmaker that the positional need is not as much of a concern. Sure, he is not the backup point guard the Nuggets need, but he can handle the ball and set up his teammates at a high level.

Unreal pass from DeMar DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/PGpdCz8nJP — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 14, 2023

As for the three-point shooting issue, DeRozan has made do without a consistent three-point shot for 17 years. Sure, this might be more intriguing if the Nuggets still had a sharpshooter like Tim Hardaway Jr. on the bench, but the positives outweigh these concerns.

Another positive is that DeRozan has played in 74+ games in each of the past five seasons. After the Nuggets were ravaged by injuries last season, they could use reliable players with minimal injury histories. It is hard to find a veteran with as much experience as DeRozan who can score the ball at that level, be a positive playmaker, and rarely miss games.

On paper, DeRozan is a nearly perfect fit for the Nuggets, despite a clear need to reinforce their guard depth. As the Nuggets trend toward losing Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade, DeRozan is a clear fit to replace the 23-year-old wing as the Nuggets grow hopeful for a 2027 title run.

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