Nuggets' Options for Adding Another Guard Continue to Dwindle

If the Denver Nuggets' roster holds as currently constructed heading into next season, their rotation has one clear flaw: backcourt depth.

Following the departure of Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat, Jalen Pickett's team option being declined, and the expected leave of Bruce Brown, this Nuggets' second unit is looking extremely different from what they were rolling with this time last year––especially at the guard position.

Outside of the Nuggets' move to re-sign Tyus Jones to a one-year deal that gives the bench a veteran guard, Denver has no other true guards to roll out in the second unit.

And based on some of the moves that have happened around the league in recent days, the options for Denver to attack their guard depth are beginning to decrease pretty quickly.

Nuggets' Guard Depth Options Have Quickly Dried Up

If the Nuggets were to attack their bench weakness at guard, their first option to do so would probably be through free agency by adding a veteran on a minimum deal, considering their current financial situation puts them in a spot to where they can only offer that type of contract on the open market.

Their options on free agency at guard were already slim. But within the past week, Russell Westbrook, who was one of the best players at the position left on the open market, retired, ending any hopes that he and Denver could hash out a reunion for another season.

Aaron Holiday, another experienced guard who was on free agency and can bring defense and shooting, has also decided to take his talents to Italy and join Maxima Roma, likely ending any chance of the Nuggets going out to pursue him.

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Nuggets' options on free agency are slim. The only names on the market who could be reasonable pickups for Denver include guys like Gabe Vincent, Seth Curry, and Killian Hayes.

Of course, Denver could also go out and reunite with Bruce Brown, who still resides on the open market, to provide some sense of backcourt depth, but there are no guarantees such a deal will come to fruition.

Could Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade Provide Guard Depth?

Then there's also the idea that the Nuggets might make a move to send off Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade deal in the coming weeks, which could then offer Denver the opportunity to find that guard depth while sending off their restricted free agent elsewhere.

But even those possibilities have dried up in recent weeks. The Charlotte Hornets acquired Dennis Schroder from the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month, who were a team recently rumored to be interested in acquiring Watson via sign-and-trade.

Cleveland now doesn't have the same guard depth to offer the Nuggets, unless it was one of their younger players like Meleek Thomas.

The Nuggets, though, considering the stubborn stance they've held on Watson throughout his extended free agency process, probably don't want to send him off anywhere for the sole purpose of guard depth.

Their goal, as it has been throughout their free agency process, will likely remain centered upon keeping Watson on a long-term deal, while minimizing their total luxury tax spending, however that outcome looks.

For Denver's guard depth, though? The chances of the Nuggets finding a solid backup guard to Jamal Murray––outside of their already-signed Tyus Jones––aren't looking too hot right now. So David Adelman might have to get a little creative with his rotations throughout the course of next season until a solution is found.

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