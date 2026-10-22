Nuggets Injury Report: Who's Out for Opening Night vs. Thunder?

The 2026-27 regular season is finally here for the Denver Nuggets. After watching 28 other teams play their season openers on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nuggets (and the Cleveland Cavaliers) are stuck playing catch-up on Thursday for their own opening night.

For their first game of the season, the Nuggets are traveling to face one of their biggest rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder. In their season opener on Tuesday, the Thunder took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road to make a statement against last season's runner-ups. Now, they are more than prepared to host the Nuggets, and to make matters worse for Denver, they will be at a health disadvantage.

Nuggets injury report

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) lines up a shot in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given their injury woes last season, the Nuggets are hoping for much better health this time around. Unfortunately, they are already shorthanded to start the season. They have ruled out one key bench player ahead of Thursday's season opener and listed another as questionable. Their full injury report:

Spencer Jones - QUESTIONABLE (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

The Nuggets already have a revamped bench unit this season, so with Strawther sidelined and Jones questionable, their only two second-unit returners, things could be drastically different than what they're used to.

Missing Strawther will especially hurt their bench. The Nuggets lack three-point shooting in the second unit, and Strawther's floor spacing will be vital when healthy. Unfortunately, they will have to get used to playing without him, as he is expected to miss the first several weeks of the season. We will likely see Alpha Diallo take his spot in the rotation, with two-way wings Cam Whitmore or Bryce Hopkins potentially getting some run as well.

The Nuggets obviously hope Jones can suit up, as he helps with three-point shooting, defense, and rebounding, but they will see how his status shakes out before tip-off. Thankfully, they have rookie forward Trevon Brazile ready to fill in if Jones has to sit.

Thunder injury report

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between Denver Nuggets defenders during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Nuggets potentially play without two key reserves, the Thunder will not have any limitations. They have ruled out three players ahead of Thursday's matchup, but none are in their typical rotation. Oklahoma City's full injury report:

Otega Oweh - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

Thomas Sorber - OUT (right knee surgery)

Nikola Topic - OUT (low back surgery)

The Thunder are at an obvious advantage, but the Nuggets will have their chance to come out with a statement road win. Both teams are loaded with talent at the top, most notably with a battle between the last two MVP winners, and it will be a marquee matchup worth watching for any NBA fan. The Nuggets' depth might hurt them against the league's deepest team, but Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon will do what they can.

The Nuggets and Thunder are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Oklahoma City on Thursday night on ESPN.

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