Nuggets Announce Brutal Injury Update for Julian Strawther: What It Means

In the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets caught the injury bug, as health concerns overshadowed what could've been a successful season. Now, they are already dealing with significant injury issues again.

After going down with a scary leg injury in Wednesday's preseason game against the L.A. Clippers, Nuggets backup guard Julian Strawther finally received an update on Friday night. The Nuggets announced that Strawther suffered a knee sprain and will be sidelined for at least the next six weeks.

"Denver Nuggets guard/forward Julian Strawther suffered a left knee sprain at the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 14th. Strawther will be re-evaluated in six weeks and updates will be provided when necessary," the team announced.

The Denver Nuggets say that Julian Strawther has a left knee sprain. He is likely out until December pic.twitter.com/sLYrpYJ2Ci — Law Murray 💀 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 17, 2026

What this means for Denver

All offseason, Nuggets fans have been looking forward to what Strawther might have in store this season. After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, it became clear that Strawther's role would increase this season, but this is a brutal blow for both him and the Nuggets.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points per game on 38.7% from beyond the arc, and his three-point shooting is expected to be key for the Nuggets this year. Without Strawther in the lineup, the Nuggets' shooting concerns only grow, and it could turn into a significant issue over the next six weeks.

In preseason, Strawther was especially showing that he was ready for a big year. Through four games, up until his third-quarter injury on Wednesday, Strawther averaged 13.3 points on 43.5% shooting from deep, and he has been the only Denver player to score in double digits in every preseason outing so far.

Julian Strawther in 18 minutes so far!

15 Points

3/4 from 3PT

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Steal



THIS IS THE YEAR FOR JULIAN! pic.twitter.com/vvEekWXXnn — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) October 7, 2026

If Strawther misses the next six weeks, that means he will be sidelined for each of the Nuggets' first 17 games of the season. Last season, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson all dealt with significant injury absences. Now, before the Nuggets even reach opening night, Strawther is hurt.

Next man up

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they have the personnel to fill in for Strawther for the time being. Throughout training camp and preseason, Alpha Diallo has been one of Denver's biggest bright spots. While he does not have the offensive arsenal that Strawther brings to the Nuggets' lineup, he will make a huge impact on the defensive end, assuming he is the next man up to replace Strawther in the second unit.

Alpha Diallo needs big minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/bn635zEryT — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 5, 2026

As a more offensive-minded option, the Nuggets also have two-way wing Cam Whitmore, who has proven that he has the talent to effectively score against NBA defenses.

The Nuggets are expected to have a bench unit of Tyus Jones, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III, and will likely use a mix of Diallo and Whitmore to fill in at shooting guard, depending on whether they need extra offense or defense.

Regardless of who fills in, losing Strawther for six weeks is a backbreaker for the Nuggets, and all we can do is hope the 24-year-old guard makes a speedy recovery.

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