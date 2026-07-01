Nuggets Miss Out on Three Top Free Agent Guards — Is It Time to Worry?

The 2026 NBA free agency cycle is in full swing, with several players already changing teams and many more opting to re-sign with their respective franchises. The Denver Nuggets, however, have stayed quiet thus far.

With the first day of free agency behind us, the Nuggets are one of the few teams that have yet to make a move. Outside of their standout sixth man, Tim Hardaway Jr., leaving Denver for the Miami Heat, the Nuggets have stayed out of the news entirely. The Nuggets have a clear need for guard depth, especially after declining Jalen Pickett's team option, and there are already three free agent guards they have missed out on.

Marcus Smart - Houston Rockets

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart left the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with the Houston Rockets, and while that is a great move for both sides, the Nuggets undoubtedly should have jumped on this.

Smart is one of the biggest steals in the league, signing a two-year, $13 million deal in Houston. For a Nuggets team that desperately needs ball-handling and backcourt defense, Smart was the most obvious free agency target. However, they missed out on him, and it could be costly in the long run.

Of course, the Nuggets are not doing themselves any favors with their financial situation, but once they salary dump Cameron Johnson, they will have more flexibility. Ideally, they would have done so before free agency started, but they have yet to find a suitor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Houston Rockets

Feb 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) speaks to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Bogdan Bogdanovic was heavily linked to the Nuggets ahead of free agency, as reports suggested Denver would try to pair three-time MVP Nikola Jokic with his Serbian teammate. However, they failed to do so. Bogdanovic signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with the Rockets.

Denver Nuggets are reportedly preparing a move for Bogdan Bogdanovic to reunite him with Nikola Jokic next season 🍿👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lyypGAZCKT — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) June 18, 2026

Obviously, the Nuggets could have afforded to sign Bogdanovic on a minimum deal, yet he still opted to sign with Houston. This was a huge swing and miss for the Nuggets, especially after losing Hardaway Jr, as Bogdanovic could have seamlessly replaced him as Denver's sixth man.

It is no longer a secret that the Nuggets' front office is feeling some pressure from Jokic, and missing out on his Serbian teammate could hurt their relationship to an extent.

Keon Ellis - Brooklyn Nets

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Ellis was more of a long shot considering how much he signed for, inking a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, yet he would've been a great fit in Denver.

Ellis is the epitome of a 3-and-D guard and would have been a snug fit on Denver's bench. Missing out on Ellis is certainly not as much on the Nuggets as the Nets seem to have overpaid for him a bit, but it is still unfortunate to see one of the top free agent guards leave the market.

Should we be worried?

With the Nuggets taking their sweet time to get in on the action this offseason, it is natural for fans to worry. Sure, Denver has a solid core around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, with other key starters in Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun, but they need plenty more to be a legitimate title contender.

As it stands, the Nuggets have a bench unit of Jonas Valanciunas, Zeke Nnaji, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes. It is no secret that they have work to do. Especially with three big men and one wing under contract, the Nuggets desperately need to address their guard depth. Missing out on these three guards hurts, especially with an overall weak free agency class.

It might not be time to worry just yet, as we are still less than 24 hours since the start of free agency, but the market moves very fast. If the Nuggets get through Wednesday without making their first move, it could be time to sound the alarms.

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