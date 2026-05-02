Nuggets Fans Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief With Nikola Jokic Update

While he has caught plenty of flak after the Denver Nuggets' first-round playoff exit, including some from Mile High fans, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is seemingly staying put.

After Thursday's season-ending loss, Jokic assured that he "still wants to be a Nugget forever," and a recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania echoes that sentiment.

"I will tell you: Denver Nuggets, from their top brass on down to their organization, they believe Nikola Jokic at his word. He wants to be there," Charania said. "This is not a situation where he’s talking about potentially leaving or looking elsewhere, saying 'I need you guys to do this and that.' He’s very internally and externally, ‘I’m here, no matter what. I’m re-signing.’ That's the approach."

Shams on Nikola Jokic future in Denver:



“They believe Nikola Jokic at his word. He wants to be there. This is not a situation where he’s talking about potentially leaving or looking elsewhere, saying I need you guys to do this and that. He’s very internally and externally ‘I’m… pic.twitter.com/EMuqSXyrIW — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 1, 2026

Jokic, while under contract through the 2027-28 season, has a huge summer ahead of him. This offseason, Jokic is eligible to sign a contract extension worth up to nearly $280 million over four years.

Not only could Jokic set the record for the most expensive contract in NBA history by AAV at nearly $70 million per year, but the Nuggets can also secure the future of the superstar Serbian as the face of the franchise.

Building around Jokic

After three NBA MVP awards and leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history, Jokic cemented himself as one of the greatest players ever and certainly Denver's GOAT. However, the Nuggets have not even made it back to the Western Conference Finals since their 2023 championship, falling short in three straight years with Jokic at the helm.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Coming off a first-round exit, the Nuggets are expected to make some changes.

"There are going to be changes in Denver," Charania continued. "Don't know how much, but there's going to be some level of change. Whether that's tinkering a couple players around, but they are so strapped financially moving forward ... there's going to be a lot of conversations about players on this roster."

If they are looking to make roster changes, what could that include? The Nuggets' biggest weakness was exposed in their first-round series against the Timberwolves: interior defense. Could the look to address that this offseason? If they do, how can they do so while still having Jokic down low?

Regardless of how legendary Jokic's offensive game is, the Timberwolves laid out the blueprint on how to beat him and the Nuggets. By attacking the paint and taking advantage of Denver's lackluster defense, the Timberwolves had their way with the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic: “I want to be a Denver Nugget forever.” (@anthonyVslater) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 1, 2026

Jokic's defense is the only real weakness in his game. This offseason, the Nuggets' front office needs to find every way to acquire better defenders to make up for Jokic's defensive lapses.

Sure, they can give Jokic a historic contract extension and keep him in Denver for the next several years, but what is the point if they do not build a proper roster around him? The Nuggets' 2026 offseason moves will be very telling about the direction they are heading.

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