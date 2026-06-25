Nuggets Sign Two Undrafted Free Agents: Who Matters for Denver

The Denver Nuggets got through the 2026 NBA Draft with two new rookies: Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins. The Nuggets had a clear mission to bolster their forward depth, although executive Josh Kroenke admitted afterwards that the front office attempted to trade up in the draft to add a high-profile guard.

Now, the Nuggets are turning to undrafted free agency to address their other roster needs: guard and center depth. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Nuggets have signed Tennessee State guard Aaron Nkrumah, while DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported that they have signed East Carolina center Giovanni Emejuru.

Tennessee State guard Aaron Nkrumah is signing an Exhibit-10 Contract with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Nkrumah will now compete for one of Denver's open two-way roster spots after being a standout throughout the pre-draft process. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 25, 2026

Both of these players were reportedly signed to Exhibit-10 contracts.

Who Matters: Aaron Nkrumah

Many outlets were projecting Nkrumah as a projected second-round pick, so picking him up as an undrafted free agent is huge. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game last season at Tennessee State.

Offensively, Nkrumah excels when getting downhill, as he can handle the ball, set up his teammates, and score at a high level. While he shot just 32% from deep through two seasons at Tennessee State, his three-point shot and overall shot-making ability looked promising during the pre-draft process.

Tennessee State's Aaron Nkrumah made the most of being the last player invited to the G League Combine, dropping 22 points on 12 shots in yesterday's scrimmage.



The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year measured 6'5 barefoot, 189 pounds, with a 6'10.25 wingspan. pic.twitter.com/nw2HX5HnOP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 10, 2026

Defensively, he is equally impressive. Not only does he have very active hands, as he led the MVC in steals last season, but he is also very quick and aggressive on that side of the ball.

Nkrumah should be a shoo-in for a two-way contract in Denver, as he can make a viable impact on both sides of the ball.

Who Matters: Giovanni Emejuru

The Nuggets brought in Emejuru for a pre-draft workout, per HoopsHype, and they must've liked what they saw. He might not be as highly touted a prospect as Nkrumah, but he can undoubtedly work his way to an NBA contract.

Emejuru is a 6-foot-10 big man who does all the dirty work that many players are not willing to do. As a senior at East Carolina, he averaged 12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds (4.0 offensive), and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 59.1% from the field.

NEWS: East Carolina’s Giovanni Emejuru has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’11” Nigerian-Italian big man was one of the best rebounders and rim-finishers in the American Conference this season. pic.twitter.com/Vj3Ch8BGj2 — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

A lengthy big man with an extremely high motor who will fight for offensive rebounds and protect the rim is harder to find than you would think, and Emejuru undoubtedly deserves a shot at a two-way contract.

We might not see Emejuru earn a spot on Denver's 18-man roster, but the Nuggets have a pair of two-way contracts currently available for next season, and giving them to Nkrumah and Emejuru would put them to good use. However, depending on what they do with Brazile and Hopkins, their two-way contract availability could shrink. Still, Nkrumah and Emejuru are good enough to fight for spots.

As the Nuggets continue to sign undrafted free agents to Exhibit-10 contracts, we will likely see some fall into the "doesn't matter" category, but these two are great ways to start things off after the draft.

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