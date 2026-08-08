Why DeMar DeRozan Could Be the Nuggets' Replacement for Peyton Watson

As most of the NBA moves on with the 2026 offseason, the Denver Nuggets are stuck in a situation with restricted free agent Peyton Watson. The Nuggets and Watson are likely still far apart in contract negotiations, and the chances of the two sides agreeing on a sign-and-trade seem to be increasing.

If the Nuggets feel the need to part with Watson, then one scenario could make everything worth it. In a sign-and-trade, if the Nuggets can acquire an improved backup point guard, then they could use one of their other open roster spots to bring in six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to be more of a Watson replacement.

The Nuggets have reportedly had interest in DeRozan since the Sacramento Kings waived him, with ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reinforcing the idea that Denver could go after the veteran wing.

"The Nuggets hold interest in signing veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan to a minimum contract, sources said," Siegel wrote on Friday.

REPORT: The Nuggets have interest in signing DeMar DeRozan to a minimum contract, per @BrettSiegelNBA. pic.twitter.com/8BRtjx4sHM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 7, 2026

Unfortunately, DeRozan and his camp are reportedly searching for more than a minimum contract, but that is all the Nuggets have to offer. Still, if the opportunity is there for him to compete for a title, then he might consider it anyway.

What DeRozan would bring to Denver

Of course, DeRozan would not replicate what Watson provides defensively, but alongside the Nuggets' other forwards, Alpha Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Trevon Brazile, they do not necessarily need another defensive-minded player in this position.

Offensively, DeRozan is arguably more valuable than Watson. Sure, he is much older and a bit less versatile than Watson, with the 23-year-old's three-point shot and above-the-rim driving in mind, but of course, he is a much cheaper option as well. DeRozan could be a much-needed veteran presence in Denver's second unit as an experienced, consistent scorer who can handle the ball and create for his teammates.

DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fzw8pXtvtT — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Last season for the Kings, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field. The 37-year-old has averaged 16+ points per game in each of the past 16 seasons, and while he is getting older, he is not slowing down too much just yet. DeRozan still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and the Nuggets could use that scoring and playmaking ability off the bench.

Nuggets' projected bench unit

If the Nuggets are actually able to snatch DeRozan out of free agency, then their bench unit would immediately be much improved. As long as they still fill out the roster by improving their guard depth, they would be in a great spot, but here is how things would look with DeRozan but without Watson:

PG SG SF PF C Tyus Jones Julian Strawther DeMar DeRozan Spencer Jones Marvin Bagley III KJ Simpson (TW) Lonnie Walker IV* Alpha Diallo DaRon Holmes Zeke Nnaji Trevon Brazile

On paper, this bench unit already looks better with DeRozan there, but it is still lacking in the guard spots. Of course, the Nuggets signed Lonnie Walker IV to a reported training camp deal, and he could ultimately be their final piece if he makes the roster. Ideally, though, they sign DeRozan and Walker, while acquiring a point guard in a sign-and-trade for Watson.

It makes a ton of sense for the Nuggets to go after DeRozan, especially if they lose Watson, though that signing alone would not completely solve all of their problems.

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