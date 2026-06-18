Ranking the Nuggets' Biggest Needs Before NBA Draft and How to Fill Them

Most of the Denver Nuggets' offseason work will likely come on the trade market, but with the 26th and 49th picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, there should be some optimism that they can address their roster needs on draft night.

Using the No. 26 overall pick, the Nuggets should especially be able to add an impactful rookie. There are three key roster needs the Nuggets must address this offseason, and on draft night, they should have a couple of options to fill each hole. Here is a look at their three biggest roster needs ahead of the draft on June 23.

READ: Denver Nuggets' Top 10 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

1. Forward Depth

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Nuggets currently have a forward room of Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji under contract for next season. Not only are all three of those players expected to be on the trade block this summer, but Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are both free agents as well.

Sure, if the Nuggets kept a core group of Johnson, Gordon, Watson, and Jones, then their forward depth would not be a real issue. However, there is a very slim chance that all four of those guys are under contract by opening night. If the right players are on the board at No. 26, we should see the Nuggets think about addressing their forward depth on draft night.

Notable targets: Joshua Jefferson, Allen Graves, Koa Peat

Jefferson should be at the top of Denver's draft board, regardless of position. The 8-foot-8, 22-year-old forward is not only one of the most impactful defenders in this draft class, but he is a high-level offensive contributor. Jefferson is one of the best passers in this class, regardless of position, while being able to create for himself off the dribble.

Joshua Jefferson playmaking



Hit the music pic.twitter.com/0KceXlssEF — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) June 16, 2026

Graves is another intriguing forward target for many teams, but his expected draft range is sporadic. He is another high-level defender who reads the game at a high level. Even though the 19-year-old will definitely need some time to refine his overall game, he has a natural feel on both sides of the ball that should translate.

Peat is the biggest question mark of these three prospects, as the 19-year-old is physically gifted, but there are some concerns about the rest of his game. With a strong 6-foot-7 frame and good mobility, Peat's defense is not as impressive as it should be, and his three-point shot only raises more questions about how his game will translate. Still, he has a high ceiling at the next level and should be on Denver's radar.

2. Reliable Backup for Nikola Jokic

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) goes in for a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Of course, Denver's frontcourt is headlined by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but there are undoubtedly some question marks about his backup heading into the offseason. Jonas Valanciunas, who the Nuggets traded for last offseason, is expected to be cut loose soon. Valanciunas's contract for the 2026-27 season is only partially guaranteed, and the Nuggets can save $8 million by waiving him.

With Valanciunas likely on his way out of Denver, the Nuggets' only rostered backup center is DaRon Holmes II. Holmes was a first-round pick just two years ago, but due to injuries, he has yet to prove he can be a viable backup for Jokic. Ideally, Holmes can fill that role, but they could still look to add another option on draft night.

Notable targets: Zuby Ejiofor, Tarris Reed Jr., Henri Veesaar

Ejiofor is likely the ideal target for Denver if they go after frontcourt depth, as, despite being a bit undersized at 6-foot-8, he is very similar to Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. Ejiofor has the potential to be one of the best defenders to come out of this draft, and his 7-foot-2 wingspan and 38-inch max vertical help him play much bigger than his size. For a team desperate for defense, Ejiofor is a great option.

Zuby Ejiofor’s name should be mentioned as one of the most impactful players of this draft cycle.



Only 1 of 3 players in the nation (Boozer & Lendeborg) to be T15 in both O-BPM + D-BPM — strong mix of tools, energy, scoring versatility + defense to be impactful at the NBA level. pic.twitter.com/Kb4tjUgt8p — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) March 28, 2026

Reed Jr. is another solid option as the Nuggets' backup center, as the 6-foot-10 UConn product is picking up steam ahead of draft night. The 22-year-old is one of the best rebounders in this class, and while his interior offensive game might not translate as seamlessly, he has the potential to still make a two-way impact at the next level.

Veesaar is certainly a bigger question mark, as the 7-footer with a 9-foot-3 standing reach obviously has NBA size, but a lack of mobility and athleticism could hinder his game. Still, Veesaar is a very intriguing offensive prospect who shot 42.6% from three-point range at UNC, but the Nuggets would certainly want him to be more of a defensive presence than he projects to be.

3. Backup Ball-Handler

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This was a notable problem for the Nuggets throughout the 2025-26 season, as they are very lucky that Jamal Murray was the lone starter who did not suffer a significant injury. The Nuggets should be desperate to add a backup ball-handler this offseason, but the only issue is that their best options likely will not be available on draft night.

This will likely be an area where they turn to free agency or lean on a combination of Tyus Jones and Jalen Pickett, but there could be a few intriguing options at pick No. 26, depending on who falls to them.

Notable options: Bennett Stirtz, Ebuka Okorie, Meleek Thomas

Stirtz could be the safest option if available, as the 22-year-old guard is proven as a gifted scorer and playmaker, who led college basketball in minutes played for two straight seasons. Stirtz is a very smart player who can undoubtedly lead an offense, although there are some concerns about how he will be as an on-ball defender at the next level.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz was UNSTOPPABLE in a win against Ole Miss 🔥



Stirtz played all 40 minutes and finished with 29 points. pic.twitter.com/TRZHwF6qq6 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 26, 2025

Okorie is the best option for the Nuggets if they are swinging for upside, as the 19-year-old point guard is one of the most gifted offensive talents in this class. There are some size concerns for the 6-foot-1 freshman, but he did not let that impact him on either side of the ball at Stanford. Okorie is an elite scorer with good hands on defense, making him a viable option if he is available for Denver.

Thomas is likely the biggest question mark of the three, as despite being one of the best shooters and overall scorers in this class, the rest of his game leaves much to be desired. While he played more off the ball at Arkansas, he has the skill set of a point guard, and if he can improve defensively and as a decision-maker, he could be very impactful at the next level.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!