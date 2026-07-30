Nuggets Still Have One Roster Hole That Peyton Watson Won't Fill

The Denver Nuggets are nearly done with their 2026 offseason, with 13 players on standard contracts after re-signing Spencer Jones. However, their roster still feels very incomplete. We can expect their 14th rostered player to be restricted free agent Peyton Watson, assuming the two sides ultimately agree on a new deal, but that signing would not solve all of Denver's problems.

Sure, bringing back Watson would give the Nuggets some much-needed versatility, and keeping the 23-year-old with a high ceiling in Denver is overall a smart decision. But bringing back Watson does not fix the Nuggets' problem at guard.

Nuggets' guard issue

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, the Nuggets have a five-man guard room: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and two-way KJ Simpson. Of course, the starting duo of Murray and Braun is not an issue, but their depth is wildly concerning.

We can hold out hope that Strawther, 24, can fill Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shoes as a three-point specialist who can heat up off the bench, but he is still largely unproven. As for Jones, 30, there is doubt that he can be Denver's lead playmaker in the second unit, with the Nuggets likely much more comfortable with him functioning as a third-string point guard.

Of course, it makes sense for the Nuggets to prioritize Watson's free agency, but it is concerning that they have yet to fix their glaring hole at guard. Immediately after the season, head coach David Adelman noticed that the Nuggets' biggest problem was their lack of ball-handling and athleticism.

"I do think that what stood out was ball-handling, handling pressure... that really hurt us," Adelman said in his end-of-season press conference. "Athleticism is part of the league... just a little bit more of that, it puts you in a series to win. I do think that the ball handling we didn't have in the Minnesota series did hurt"

David Adelman singles out ball-handling and athleticism as things the roster lacked in the last couple of postseason runs. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) May 8, 2026

How has the front office responded to Adelman's plea for ball-handling? They re-signed Tyus Jones and declined Jalen Pickett's team option. End of list. They have yet to make any new additions to the backcourt, and with Watson expected to take up the team's 14th roster spot, they have just one chance to get it right.

How to fill the roster hole

The Nuggets will only have a veteran minimum contract at their disposal, but that should be enough to at least add depth to their backcourt. Unfortunately, though, the free agency market is scarce.

Some notable free agents the Nuggets could still sign include Gabe Vincent, Cam Thomas, Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, and Brandon Williams, as well as potential reunions with Russell Westbrook, Bruce Brown, and Jalen Pickett.

The Nuggets are running out of viable options, and they can only hope that one of the mentioned players is willing to sign and works out in their favor. Granted, Watson will likely be Denver's primary backup shooting guard if he re-signs in Denver, but the team should still be desperate for a second-string point guard upgrade.

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