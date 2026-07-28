Predicting Who Nuggets Sign With Final Two Roster Spots

After matching Spencer Jones' offer sheet from the Oklahoma City Thunder, effectively signing him to a two-year, $12 million deal, the team is down to just two available standard contracts. Not to mention, they still have two open two-way spots as well, with up to four roster spots yet to be filled, but let's look at what they will do with the available standard contracts.

It is common to see a team go into the regular season with an open roster spot, as the Nuggets did for most of their 2025-26 campaign, but this season should be different for Denver. The Nuggets still have significant roster holes to fill, and while they are tied up financially, we should see them use both of their final contracts. Here are the two players I think Denver will sign before the offseason is over:

Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious answer here is Peyton Watson, who is still sitting in restricted free agency. While there is plenty of talk about a potential sign-and-trade, and more recently, Watson taking the $6.5 million qualifying offer, we will likely see him return to Denver on a multi-year contract.

The 23-year-old wing is coming off a breakout season in Denver, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc. After the best season of his career, Watson is due for a big payday, which hurts the Nuggets, but keeping him as part of their long-term core is worth whatever price.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Peyton Watson has been weighing playing next season on the qualifying offer, per @TheSteinLine



Stein reports Denver's initial contract offers were believed to be in the 4-year $70M range - well below Christian Braun's $25M AAV.



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/4dCT73exRO pic.twitter.com/XZvMvoWPH7 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 27, 2026

The expectation is that Watson will sign a new contract worth around $25 million per year to stay in Denver, around the same price as Christian Braun's deal. Of course, that would give the Nuggets a historic luxury tax bill, but one they could be willing to pay if they feel confident in their title chances.

Bruce Brown

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a basket and foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of re-signing Watson, the Nuggets have a clear roster need: guard depth. With their current guard room consisting only of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and KJ Simpson (two-way), they need obvious help. With only a veteran minimum available to use and a scarce free agent market, the most likely scenario seems to be committing to "running it back."

Bruce Brown is still sitting in unrestricted free agency after returning to Denver on a one-year, veteran minimum contract last offseason. Sure, the Nuggets would hope there are better options out there, but realistically, Brown could be their best bet.

BRUCE BROWN ENERGY.



The @nuggets sparkplug doing his thing in his first postseason game with the team since their 2023 title ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mH7pB0zj4F — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2026

In his first season back with the Nuggets since helping them in their 2023 title run, Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. The Nuggets desperately need more ball-handling on their bench, and while Brown is not as reliable as a point guard, he fits Denver's system and would still provide value in their second unit.

There are very few veteran guards still available who could provide a similar impact as Brown, so it seems increasingly likely that they will simply re-sign both Brown and Watson to round out their 2026 offseason.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!