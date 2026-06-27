Pressure Is Building on Nuggets Amid Nikola Jokic Contract Talks

After winning it all in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have failed to even return to the Western Conference Finals through three seasons. However, confidence in their ability to compete for another championship rarely wavers because they still have three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on the roster. As long as he is in Denver, the franchise should hold its head high.

And, fortunately, Jokic will be a Nugget for life, right? Right?

The expectation has always been that Jokic will remain in Denver for the rest of his career, as the Serbian superstar has expressed no desire to leave. While that is likely still the case, pressure is certainly building on the Nuggets. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that Jokic is considering holding off on a contract extension this summer.

"Jokić informed the Nuggets around this time last year that he preferred to delay contract extension talks for another year. The Stein Line has learned that it is under consideration again this summer: Electing to take the same step and holding off on extension talks," they reported on Saturday.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic might hold off on signing an extension with the Nuggets this offseason and wait until next summer



“We were told this week Jokić feels no need to rush the extension…”



🔗 Full report from Stein: https://t.co/H1LPU6uIBt pic.twitter.com/w8bezmCDxu — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 27, 2026

Last offseason, Jokic declined the opportunity to sign a contract extension in Denver, but the assumption was that he decided to wait because he knew he would be due for a bigger payday in the 2026 offseason. Jokic is eligible for a contract extension worth up to about $280 million over four years this summer.

What's the hold up?

If Jokic is truly holding off on a contract extension, it does not mean he is ready to leave the Nuggets. Sure, it certainly gives the franchise some worry that he could end up hitting the open market in the 2027 offseason, but that is likely not the case.

Jokic's camp could simply be putting some pressure on the Nuggets' front office to make some championship-minded moves this offseason. If the Nuggets make some promising changes this summer, then we could see Jokic follow it up with a historic contract extension to pledge his commitment to Denver. If they don't? Well, then these talks will get serious.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Fortunately, due to Jokic's $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season, he and the Nuggets have until June 30, 2027, to reach an agreement on a contract extension. While there is a slight rush to get a deal done, just to give the two sides some peace of mind that they are locked in for the long run, there is no necessary need to get a deal done as soon as possible.

What's next for Denver?

This offseason, the Nuggets will be looking for ways to keep Jokic happy and show him that they are committed to building a championship roster.

"League sources say that the Nuggets, meanwhile, are indeed actively pursuing trades to try to strengthen their star's supporting cast," Stein and Fischer wrote.

While that should not come as a surprise to many Nuggets fans, as the franchise should be looking for upgrades regardless, after a first-round playoff exit. The bigger question is what those changes will actually look like.

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Is it time for the Nuggets to part with Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon? Probably not, but the franchise has likely discussed it. Stein and Fischer report that the Nuggets would prefer to trade either Christian Braun or Cameron Johnson over Murray or Gordon, but if the right deal falls into place, we could certainly see Denver break up its "big three."

A very intriguing tidbit, though, is that the Nuggets are reportedly in the market for Boston Celtics' All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown.

"Sources say that the Nuggets have at least internally discussed whether they have the asset wherewithal to join the trade chase for Boston's Jaylen Brown, but the Nuggets have yet to emerge as a bonafide landing spot for the Celtics' MVP candidate," Stein and Fischer reported.

It would be shocking for the Nuggets to pull off a blockbuster of that caliber, especially with such limited draft capital at their disposal, but we should expect to see some smaller moves in Denver.

Honestly, the Nuggets do not have as much work to do to get back to title contention as some fans want to believe. Simply by adding some more defensive-minded role players to the roster, the Nuggets would be in a much better position to compete with the best in the league. Their core of Jokic, Murray, and Gordon is effective when healthy, and breaking that up would feel silly.

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