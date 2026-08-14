NBA Takes Clear Stance on Nuggets With 2026-27 National TV Schedule

The 2026-27 NBA schedule has been fully released, and the Denver Nuggets are licking their lips, looking at what's ahead of them this season. Compared to last season, the Nuggets have fewer back-to-backs and no harsh road trips, but on top of that, they have more games scheduled for national TV.

With these subject to change, the Nuggets are scheduled to have 28 games this season on national TV, a two-game increase from last season and a six-game bump from when they were defending their 2023 title.

28 games on national TV is tied for the sixth-most in the league, with the Golden State Warriors, and sitting behind the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks, all with 34, and the Oklahoma City Thunder with 30.

Every NBA team's national TV / streaming games in 2026-27 ⬇️



LeBron and Wemby get bumped up to the max 34 games, joining the Knicks and Lakers pic.twitter.com/yLHU08k1t1 — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) August 13, 2026

What this means for Denver

Despite a quiet 2026 offseason where they have gotten more ridicule than praise, the Nuggets are still a sneakily big market. Why, though? Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP is enough to keep the Nuggets as must-see TV, regardless of who is around him.

Granted, Jokic still has a strong supporting cast, led by All-Star point guard Jamal Murray and arguably the best "glue guy" in the league, Aaron Gordon. Getting their most national TV games ever this season is a clear sign that the NBA and the national outlets still believe the Nuggets will be one of the league's best and most exciting teams.

Expectations are not through the roof for this Nuggets team like they have been in the past, but playing a third of their games this season on national TV can raise the stakes. In fact, 40% of their games after Christmas will be nationally televised, with the second half of their season especially under the public eye.

Your next seven months are booked



Sync your calendar: https://t.co/d9WoC9Fv9X pic.twitter.com/wf2CwFp9Cn — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 13, 2026

Fans across the league will get plenty of Nuggets action on their TV this season, and now Denver just needs to live up to this hype.

Can the Nuggets be a top team this season?

With a load of national TV games, a potentially hefty luxury tax bill, and coming off a first-round playoff exit, the Nuggets have some pressure on them this season to perform. Sure, their expectations are not as high as usual, largely because of their disappointing 2026 playoff run and a concerningly quiet offseason, but they are likely still feeling some pressure.

Fortunately, the Nuggets have the tools to exceed expectations this season and get back into the title race. While it might be hard to surpass teams like the Spurs and Thunder in the West, the Nuggets have the firepower to compete with the best.

Some fans were upset about the Nuggets' approach to "run it back," keeping their entire starting five together, but it could be the right move. Last season, this starting lineup had an 18-5 record through 23 games together. Granted, their bench still has its problems, but there should be no doubt that Jokic, Murray, Gordon, Cameron Johnson, and Christian Braun can compete.

We should expect to see the Nuggets among the best teams in the NBA this season, as long as they can stay healthy.

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