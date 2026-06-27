Predicting the Nuggets' Opening Night Starters After the NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets have officially gotten to the other side of the 2026 NBA Draft, bringing on two new rookies, Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins, to this roster heading into next season.

But even with the new spark of youth coming into the fold, the Nuggets' roster is far from finished when it comes to work being done this offseason.

Between free agency and any other moves that may come in the form of potential trades, there's a chance that Denver's rotation, and even their starting lineup, could see some real changes from what was rolled out this past year.

So as we begin to approach the next big checkpoint for this NBA offseason, let's break down some early predictions for what this Nuggets starting five could look like once opening night arrives in late October.

PG: Jamal Murray

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Outside of Nikola Jokic, the one name on the Nuggets' roster that's been seen as off-limits in trade talks has been Jamal Murray, which makes sense given how impactful he is in Denver's backcourt, and that he's coming fresh off a career season of offensive production that led him to first-time All-Star and All-NBA selections.

Unless that stance changes drastically from within the Nuggets' front office, it's hard to imagine Murray's future panning out differently this summer. Expect him to be the one leading the way at the one-on-one for Denver in 2026-27, looking to build upon his awesome year last season.

SG: Christian Braun

Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun (0) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Despite the Nuggets' potential desire to get off of Braun and his freshly-inked contract extension, it feels unlikely–– at least at this point–– that Denver will be able to move off of him without having to attach significant assets alongside him in a trade package.

That idea doesn't tend to make a lot of sense from the Nuggets' perspective, nor do they have the appealing assets onboard to make that happen.

Therefore, he becomes the most probable bet to expect for Denver's starting two-guard spot on opening night, putting him in line for a major "prove-it season" that can boost his stock closer to what it was after his breakout third season, and vindicate the Nuggets' decision to pay out his $125 million extension.

SF: Peyton Watson

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

All signs seem to be pointing towards the Nuggets making their restricted free agent Peyton Watson a clear priority to bring back this offseason at whatever cost it takes. Whether that be at a number at closer $20 million per season or $30 million, remains to be seen.

But what does seem to be apparent is that the Nuggets will be looking to shed some costs around the roster to make that happen.

The most likely name that's shifted to do that would be Cameron Johnson, where Watson could then take his starting spot with an expanded role, and show that he's truly worth that high number he's bound to get on his next deal this summer.

PF: Aaron Gordon

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gordon's a key piece of the Nuggets' puzzle who's been included in a fair share of trade rumors this offseason due to a combination of external interest, his questionable injury history, and the money that Denver could save to move off of him.

However, it feels like shipping off Mr. Nugget might be just too tough of a trigger to pull for Denver because of how versatile and impactful he is to their overall success.

While Denver could get solid value in return for him, it feels like his importance to this specific Nuggets roster might be too important to give up on after an injury-ridden season. Maybe next offseason shakes out differently, but a Gordon trade might just be wishful thinking on behalf of opposing teams looking to strike a deal for him.

C: Nikola Jokic

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

There's no surprises as to who will be leading the charge at center for the Nuggets next season: it's none other than the three-time league MVP himself, Nikola Jokic.

Jokic might also be trending towards a new extension this offseason worth over $200 million, which would then cement him as the Nuggets' starting big man for the foreseeable future. Based on his steady and elite production, Denver should have zero issue with giving him that massive payday.

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