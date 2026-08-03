Projecting Where the Nuggets Finish in 2026-27 Western Conference

The Denver Nuggets finished the 2025-26 season with a 54-28 record, which was good for third place in a grueling Western Conference. Of course, they could not get past the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, who ultimately met in the Western Conference Finals, but they are hoping for a better result next season.

In hindsight, the Nuggets' 54-win season felt like a miracle. Their best starting lineup played just 23 games together, and in a good chunk of those, their bench was incomplete. Injuries certainly got the best of the Nuggets last season, but they found a way to finish with a top-three record in the West for the fourth consecutive season.

Will their trend of regular season success continue next year? While they have had an underwhelming offseason, with their most notable addition being Marvin Bagley III, there is still hope that they can be one of the league's best teams. Here is how I think they will finish among a grueling West next year, with a projected win range for each team.

Projected 2026-27 Western Conference standings

Oklahoma City Thunder (60-66 wins) San Antonio Spurs (59-65 wins) Houston Rockets (52-58 wins) Denver Nuggets (52-58 wins) Los Angeles Lakers (49-55 wins) Portland Trail Blazers (47-52 wins) Minnesota Timberwolves (46-51 wins) Golden State Warriors (44-49 wins) Phoenix Suns (41-47 wins) Utah Jazz (38-44 wins) Dallas Mavericks (38-44 wins) Los Angeles Clippers (32-38 wins) New Orleans Pelicans (28-34 wins) Sacramento Kings (21-28 wins) Memphis Grizzlies (19-26 wins)

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend against guard Bruce Brown (11) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this is how the West standings shake out, the Nuggets cannot be too upset. Securing a top-four seed in next year's playoffs is obviously the goal, and a first-round matchup against the Lakers would not be too frightening, although any meeting with Luka Doncic is not ideal.

The Nuggets and Rockets are a bit hard to separate, as Houston only improved this offseason, while there are still questions about what Denver is doing. Granted, the Nuggets' offseason is far from over with two open roster spots, but as it stands, it is hard to put them ahead of Houston and anywhere near Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

Nuggets' floor and ceiling

As I mentioned, I believe the Nuggets' projected win range falls between 52 and 58. Last season, they won 54 games, and it is hard to envision them getting much better or worse.

At their worst, their depth concerns shine through, and we see some decline from their starters, specifically guys like Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson. We should know what we're getting from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and while they might not be as dominant as they were last season, they are still one of the NBA's top duos. However, everyone knows they cannot do it alone, so if the supporting cast doesn't show up, it will not be a good result.

"I thought that if this group was healthy that this could be a 60-65 win team, but we never got a chance to fully show it."



"That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back. I really do believe in the group..."



- Josh Kroenke pic.twitter.com/z7MdsVxVle — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 8, 2026

At their best, the most important factor is health. As long as the Nuggets are not plagued with injuries as they were last season, they will be successful. Sure, there are some depth questions right now, but they have a strong enough core to win games regardless.

The Western Conference will be just as competitive as it has been for the past several years, and even though it seems like a two-team race between the Thunder and Spurs, there is no reason why the Nuggets should not be able to secure their spot in that conversation.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!