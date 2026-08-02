Every Move Nuggets Have Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures

The Denver Nuggets, for the most part, have had a pretty quiet offseason––and now, we're a little over a month away from the start of free agency.

As of now, the Nuggets still only have 13 players signed onto their active roster, haven't resolved their ongoing Peyton Watson situation, and still have one of their two draft picks from June unsigned on their rookie deal. So it's tough to truly consider Denver's summer totally complete without those things hashed out before opening night.

But based on what the Nuggets have done throughout the offseason thus far, let's sort through how the front office has approached their roster construction by breaking down their draft picks, signings, and departures a little less than three months away from the start of the regular season:

Draft Picks

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevon Brazile (R2, P35): The Nuggets brought in Brazile as their first of two second round picks in this year's draft; someone who can bring size, athleticism, and can be someone who impacts both sides of the ball. Denver also signed him onto a traditional contract, as opposed to a two-way deal, which could hint towards the team having plans for him on the roster as soon as year one.

Bryce Hopkins (R2, P49): Denver went out and added another piece to their frontcourt with Bryce Hopkins towards the back-end of the second round. He's a strong rebounder for his size, averaged over a steal per game for three years in college, and has shot over 36% from three the past two seasons. The Nuggets have still yet to sign him to his rookie contract, though.

Signings

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Jones - $12M/2Y: After an extended wait in free agency, and even accepting an offer sheet from the OKC Thunder, the Nuggets' 3&D forward is back for another two years. Without any other moves, Denver will be paying a steep cost for him in terms of their luxury tax bill, and are above the second apron, but he was a critical part of last year's rotation who was a crucial piece to bring back.

Tyus Jones - $2.4M/1Y: A late addition to last year's roster via the buyout market, the Nuggets liked what they saw from Jones enough to bring him back for another year on a veteran minimum deal. As of now, he's Denver's only backup guard who can feasibly play the point, so he could be gearing up for a much bigger role on the bench from what was seen last season.

Marvin Bagley - $2.4M/1Y: The Nuggets knew they were going to cut ties with Jonas Valanciunas this offseason, so they made sure to patch up that hole in their frontcourt by bringing former No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley into the mix. He's a solid offensive contributor who's an effective scorer from inside the three-point line, and can plug in behind Nikola Jokic for 10 to 15 minutes a night.

Alpha Diallo - $1.3M/1Y: Perhaps the most interesting addition of the Nuggets' offseason, Diallo comes aboard from the EuroLeague to bring some much-needed defensive tenacity on the wing. It's a low-cost, but potentially highly-rewarding signing that can pay dividends for Denver's bench next year.

Departures

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) react in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Hardaway Jr. - MIA: The most significant loss the Nuggets suffered this offseason was none other than last year's Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Tim Hardaway Jr., who took his talents to South Beach. Considering Denver's financial standing, it was hard to believe he would be back for another season for the price he was worth on the open market, but his departure stings nonetheless.

Jonas Valanciunas - Overseas: The Nuggets had the opportunity to shed $8 million in cap space by cutting ties with Jonas Valanciunas and his $10 million contract, and they made sure to take advantage of just that. The veteran big man then decided to sign with a Lithuanian club, which might mark his final minutes played in the NBA.

Bruce Brown - TBD: One intriguing name from last year's Denver roster who hasn't been picked back up by the Nuggets–– or any other team, for that matter–– is Bruce Brown. The team could still decide to bring him back on a veteran minimum deal to fill out their roster, while still signing Peyton Watson, but there's been no buzz of that possibility being in the cards just yet.

Jalen Pickett - TBD: The Nuggets surprisingly decided to decline the team option due to Jalen Pickett earlier this offseason, ending his three-year tenure in the Mile High. There haven’t been any rumors circling about where he might end up next, but that could change as training camps get closer later this year.

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