The Denver Nuggets could be surprisingly involved in the trade market for a star upgrade. While there have been some conversations about who the Nuggets could actually trade away this offseason, with Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson heating up as their top candidates, it remains unclear whether they will actually have the assets to go star hunting.

Still, the Nuggets reportedly have their eyes set on Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown. After Brown was nearly involved in a blockbuster deal that would've sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston, his future with the Celtics has been in question. Now, the Nuggets are named as a potential suitor.

"Sources say that the Nuggets have at least internally discussed whether they have the asset wherewithal to join the trade chase for Boston's Jaylen Brown, but the Nuggets have yet to emerge as a bonafide landing spot for the Celtics' MVP candidate," The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported over the weekend.

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The appeal of Jaylen Brown

Of course, it makes sense for the Nuggets to go after Brown. For a team that could use defensive help, without wanting to take much of a hit offensively, the Celtics' two-way star could be the perfect player. Especially for a team under pressure to keep three-time MVP Nikola Jokic happy, this would be a move to signal they are willing to go all in.

Last season, the five-time All-Star wing averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game as Boston's first option while Jayson Tatum recovered from an Achilles tear. Brown more than proved that he is capable of being one of the top players in the league, earning All-NBA Second Team honors and finishing sixth in MVP voting.

According to @ShamsCharania, our Denver Nuggets are one of the suitors for Celtics star forward and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown!



Do you want to make the move?! pic.twitter.com/imTE7MOxe3 — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) June 23, 2026

What is even more appealing is that he can step up and play defense as well. Brown is one of the premier two-way talents in the NBA, and after the Nuggets finished first in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating last season, it should be clear what their priority is.

Can the Nuggets actually trade for Jaylen Brown?

Sure, the Nuggets want to trade for Brown, but is it realistic? Simply put, probably not. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Celtics are asking for four first-round picks in return for Brown, immediately taking the Nuggets and their limited draft capital out of the equation.

"No realistic star player targets have yet emerged, with the Nuggets’ reported interest in Brown unrealistic because of what they’re able and willing to offer," Amick wrote. "The Celtics, per league sources, have been asking for up to four first-round picks; Portland is seen as the front-runner there."

For context, the Nuggets have zero first-round picks available to trade. Sure, they can send pick swaps to the Celtics, but for a player of Brown's caliber, that likely means nothing. That means the Nuggets' best trade offer would solely rely on the players they can send in return, which Boston might not be up for.

Nuggets' best offer

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets could realistically build a trade offer centered around All-Star point guard Jamal Murray. A one-for-one star swap does not work financially (and the Celtics would decline), but Denver could put together a package.

As The Ringer's Bill Simmons proposed, the Nuggets could send Jamal Murray and Cameron Johnson to the Celtics for Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser.

Jaylen Brown to the Nuggets? 👀@BillSimmons breaks down his favorite fake trade for the Celtics star. pic.twitter.com/ndMjkYPGna — The Ringer (@ringer) June 29, 2026

Again, though, does that get it done? And if it does, would the Nuggets actually be a better team?

One of Denver's biggest issues last season was their ball-handling and playmaking in the backcourt. By getting rid of Murray, it would turn from a weakness to a canyon-sized hole in the roster. If the Nuggets could build a package of Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Julian Strawther, and draft capital, then it would be an intriguing idea. However, their lack of tradeable first-round picks makes this entire scenario unrealistic.

The concept of the Nuggets adding Brown to the roster is very appealing, as he could be a great co-star for Jokic, but it feels like such a long shot. The Nuggets do not have the assets to go for a star with as much trade value as Brown. If they still want to go star hunting, they might have to turn to someone with less value, with Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, or Trey Murphy III in mind.

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