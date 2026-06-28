3 Teams Have Emerged With Trade Interest in Nuggets' Aaron Gordon

The Denver Nuggets could be in line to make a significant shake-up to their core this offseason.

Whether that be a move involving a piece of the starting lineup, multiple pieces, or nothing drastic at all remains to be seen.

However, multiple teams around the league have made sure to keep tabs on Denver's situation nonetheless. And one name who's generated interest with multiple teams is Aaron Gordon.

Trail Blazers, Celtics, Heat Have Checked In on Aaron Gordon

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, three teams have emerged with interest in a potential deal for Gordon. That's the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and before the Giannis trade went down last week, the Miami Heat were in that mix as well.

"Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was considered among the contingency plans for the Heat if the franchise didn’t land Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade, league sources told HoopsHype. Similarly, the Portland Trail Blazers have expressed trade interest in Gordon should they not land Jaylen Brown, their preferred target, HoopsHype has learned. Ironically, the Celtics have also kept tabs on Gordon from afar."

Of course, knowing where the Heat and their roster stand now, they're probably not going to be the ones with Gordon on their roster by the time next season arrives. They don't have the assets to do so, and frankly, don't have a need for him in their lineup with Antetokounmpo onboard.

But the Trail Blazers and the Celtics? They could be ones to watch in the days and weeks ahead; both with a need and desire to bolster their frontcourt with a versatile piece like Gordon, and have more than enough assets on their hands to tempt the Nuggets.

While There's Interest, There's a Big Risk In Dealing Gordon

It's not as simple as pulling the trigger on the best package Gordon can get for the Nuggets, though.

Between his finishing ability, defensive versatility, floor spacing, and playmaking, Gordon's a dynamic and impactful part of the Nuggets' frontcourt that really makes things go on both ends of the floor.

He's been an integral piece of the puzzle for their roster and their overall success since his arrival six seasons ago. Any decision to move him out would be a significant shake-up from what this group has been accustomed to.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But there's no doubt that injuries have been a concern for Gordon throughout the past couple of years.

Last season, he played in a total of 36 games and only appeared in three of Denver's postseason matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The season before, he only played in 51 regular season games.

If the Nuggets don't want to risk a repeat of those seasons and having to scramble for answers when Gordon's not on the floor, then perhaps cashing in on a deal this summer could be a real option for Denver to consider. But replacing his impact and versatility would be a task that's much easier said than done.

Regardless, now that multiple teams have been linked with reported interest in making a move happen on Denver's Swiss Army knife forward, he'll be a name to watch in the days to weeks ahead as the front office attempts to piece together another championship-level roster before next season gets underway.

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