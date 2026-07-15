What a Nuggets-Clippers Peyton Watson Trade Might Look Like

The talk of the Denver Nuggets' offseason has been about restricted free agent Peyton Watson, as the 23-year-old wing continues to sit on the market while the only NBA franchise he's ever known weighs his future.

There have been a few bumps in the road for Watson this offseason, starting with the asking price of his next contract, which is believed to be around $25 million per year. Of course, the Nuggets want to keep him, but for a team floating around the second apron, there have to be second thoughts. Since the initial expectation that Denver would do whatever it takes to retain Watson, talks have shifted to the idea of a sign-and-trade.

The L.A. Clippers have commonly been mentioned as the top potential suitor for Watson in these sign-and-trade talks, and now we have an idea of who they could offer in return: Derrick Jones Jr.

"[Derrick Jones Jr.] is someone who I think that, in theory, Denver would like back in a potential sign-and-trade if players were involved from the Clippers," NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on a Bleacher Report live stream.

Derrick Jones Jr. is a player that the Denver Nuggets would covet in a sign-and-trade in exchange for Peyton Watson, per @JakeLFischer on @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/2v6pzM3hpY — APHoops (@APH00PS) July 14, 2026

Jones Jr., 29, is an intriguing player on Denver's radar. The high-flying wing is an above-average defender, who averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.9 stocks per game for the Clippers last season, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Obviously, Jones Jr. would be a talent downgrade from Watson if the Nuggets go this route, but it is still an enticing option for Denver to fill the positional need, bring in some extra defense, and potentially get more in return.

A Watson-Jones Jr. swap isn't enough

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Fischer reported last week, the Nuggets are not asking for scraps in a potential sign-and-trade for Watson. Not to say Jones Jr. is a bad asset to receive, but the Nuggets are reportedly eyeing the Utah Jazz's return for Walker Kessler as a benchmark.

"Sources with knowledge of the talks told me Thursday that the Nuggets' sign-and-trade asking price has to this juncture been too steep for the Clippers to deeply consider," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Sources maintain that the Nuggets are seeking compensation on par with what Utah received from the Lakers in their recent sign-and-trade swap that made Walker Kessler a Laker."

The Jazz got quite the haul from the Los Angeles Lakers, receiving two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps in return for their restricted free agent big man. Can the Nuggets demand a similar return? Probably not, as this level of asking price would drive away most suitors.

While the Clippers are not going to send Denver two unprotected first-round picks, a package of Jones Jr., one unprotected first-rounder, and one first-round swap could be enough, for example.

As the Nuggets evaluate a potential sign-and-trade to send Watson to L.A., we can likely get behind the idea of Denver acquiring Jones Jr. Still, ideally, the franchise can simply retain its 23-year-old breakout wing.

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