What's Next for the Nuggets After NBA Draft Night Trade

The Denver Nuggets walked into the first night of the 2026 NBA Draft with the 26th overall pick. However, as many fans feared, they walked out without a new rookie.

The Nuggets traded the 26th pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the 35th pick, which they will use in Wednesday's second round, along with two future second-round picks (MIN 2028 and SAC 2031). The Spurs immediately used the 26th pick on UConn Huskies big man Tarris Reed Jr., who the Nuggets were expected to have on their radar.

Of course, it was disappointing to see the Nuggets trade the pick when there were still a few notable prospects on the board, but what's next for them?

Saving money

Jun 15, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke (left) and president Josh Kroenke (right) during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This trade was the start of a trend that Nuggets fans will need to get used to this offseason: saving money. By trading away the 26th pick, they no longer have to have the contract of a first-round rookie on their books. Not only is the 26th pick (Tarris Reed Jr.) projected to make about $3.2 million per year (via Forbes) with two fully guaranteed seasons.

By moving into the second round, they will have the option to negotiate the contract of whoever they select with the 35th pick, rather than a standard rookie-scale deal. Of course, this is pure penny pinching by the Nuggets, and why many fans are upset about the move. Still, for a team looking to dodge the second apron, there will be a handful of money-saving moves like this throughout the offseason.

This is why we are expected to see the Nuggets waive backup center Jonas Valanciunas, who only has $2 million guaranteed on his 2026-27 $10 million contract. We will also likely see the Nuggets trade Cameron Johnson, who is on an expiring $23.1 million deal, so that they have more flexibility in re-signing restricted free agent Peyton Watson while staying below the second apron.

Moving to the second round

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets will still have the opportunity to add a pair of rookies. The Nuggets now hold picks 35 and 49 in the second round, and there are still a few prospects who they should have on their radar.

For the 35th pick, especially, the Nuggets should be able to find a high-impact rookie who they can sign to a standard contract. Heading into the second round, they will have prospects like Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas, Richie Saunders, Ryan Conwell, Baba Miller, Henri Veesaar, Emanuel Sharp, Braden Smith, Trevon Brazile, Dillon Mitchell, and Felix Okpara on their radar.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets have been connected to Isaiah Evans and Meleek Thomas, per @JakeLFischer



🔗 Full Report: https://t.co/S2gd300ETY pic.twitter.com/OUjTph1SGM — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 23, 2026

After passing on the opportunity to draft Tarris Reed Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., Joshua Jefferson, Alex Karaban, or Koa Peat, all of whom would have been great fits in Denver, the Nuggets need to make sure they still find a difference-maker with the 35th pick.

The Nuggets already have a concerning lack of a true young core, and adding a first-round talent on Tuesday night was supposed to help with that. However, they traded out of the opportunity to add a high-impact first-rounder to save some money, and that will likely be the unfortunate trend of Denver's 2026 offseason.

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