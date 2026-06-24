6 Prospects the Nuggets Can Target in the 2nd Round of the NBA Draft

On the first night of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets opted to trade out of their No. 26 pick in order to secure the No. 35 pick in the second round, pairing with their existing selection at 49, while also picking up two future seconds–– one in 2028, and another in 2031.

Now as the second day of action gets underway in New York, it leaves Denver with a unique opportunity to land a couple of valuable pickups who were leftover from the first 30 picks.

There's a pool of several experienced prospects still on the board that the Nuggets could take an interest in that fill a few of their outstanding needs on the roster, and maybe even make a push for minutes at the end of next year's rotation if all goes right.

With that in mind, let's dive into six prospects that the Nuggets should have on their radar for their pair of second round picks at No. 35 and No. 49 on Wednesday night:

Isaiah Evans | G, Duke

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Arguably the best player left on the board, Evans has a knack for shooting the ball shown from his time with the Blue Devils, averaging over seven threes attempted a night on a 36.1% clip, and pairs that with NBA-ready length at 6-foot-6, albeit a bit on the lighter side at 186 pounds.

If Evans ends up sliding past the first few picks and into the Nuggets' hands, there's a real case that there'd be no better selection at 35, simply based on the combination of talent, how he fits into an NBA offense, and the pure value he offers after falling out of the first round.

Ryan Conwell | G, Louisville

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He lacks a bit in the size department for an NBA shooting guard, standing at just 6-foot-5, but his ability to shoot the ball at a 37% rate from deep, create his own shot, and a strong 215-pound frame could allow him to at least hold his own defensively at the next level too.

The Nuggets had reported interest in Conwell leading up to the first round. Perhaps now that they've moved down into the second and could still be up for grabs, he could end up being the name they've had on their radar all along.

Richie Saunders | G, BYU

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While not the most highly-touted name from BYU in this class, don't overlook Saunders as someone who can find minutes in an NBA rotation. His 6-foot-5 frame with an impressive shooting ability (6.8 3PA on 37.6%), makes him worth a look from many in this range.

Saunders could be a sharpshooter on the Nuggets bench who could be a connecting piece pretty quickly, and make good use of their second round capital.

Dillon Mitchell | F, St. Johns

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) reacts during the first half against the Providence Friars at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While far from the most significant offensive threat, and lacking much of an ability to provide ample spacing or creation, he offers a lot of value outside of scoring the ball that NBA teams, and particularly the Nuggets, could covet.

If the Nuggets are looking for someone with size, defensive versatility, athleticism, and can be a spark of energy off the bench, it's hard to find a prospect that fits that mold better than Mitchell in this range.

Braden Smith | G, Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts in the first half during an Elite Eight game against the Arizona Wildcats of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

His size doesn't quite meet that of a prototypical NBA guard–– standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds–– his vision, shot-creating, shooting ability, and experience at the college level could make him a valuable pickup for someone in round two.

The Nuggets could utilize that type of archetype in the backcourt of their second unit. Denver showed they coveted a player in Smith's mold with the acquisition of Tyus Jones at the end of last season, and Smith can be a much younger and potentially more tantalizing version of that.

Trevon Brazile | F, Arkansas

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Brazile has impressive length at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan with true two way upside. He's someone that can block shots, can guard in the frontcourt, and shot 34.1% from three on a little under four attempts under John Calipari at Arkansas.

He'll have to work on his consistency at the next level, and his motor has seen several questions throughout the scouting process as well. But if Denver can unlock his true potential as a lengthy forward who can impact both ends, he'd be a strong pickup in this range.

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