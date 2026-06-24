Instant Grade: Nuggets Trade Pick No. 26 to Spurs

Coming off a first-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets knew they would be in store for an ultra-important 2026 offseason. However, there was uncertainty about how much of an impact the 2026 NBA Draft would actually have on them.

After some speculation that the Nuggets would be trading away the 26th overall pick as part of a money-saving move, that is exactly the direction they have decided to head.

The Nuggets have reportedly traded the 26th overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the 35th overall pick and two future second-rounders, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Denver is trading No. 26 to the San Antonio Spurs for No. 35 and two future second round picks, sources said. The Spurs pick Tarris Reed Jr. at No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

Nuggets trade pick No. 26

The Nuggets have traded the draft rights to UConn Huskies big man Tarris Reed Jr. to the Spurs, which is an interesting move to digest. With the Nuggets expected to cut ties with veteran center Jonas Valanciunas this offseason, deciding to trade the draft rights to one of the best centers in the draft class is a head-scratcher, but we can try to understand it.

In the Nuggets' defense, they are trying to cut costs this summer. By parting with the 26th overall pick, they no longer have to pay a first-round rookie's salary and guaranteed four-year contract. Now, they move back nine spots to save the money that would have gone toward their first-round rookie, while getting two future second-round picks in the process.

Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Nuggets have received a 2028 Minnesota Timberwolves second-round pick and a 2031 Sacramento Kings second-round pick from the Spurs in this trade.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 35 pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2031 Sacramento Kings second-round pick, and a 2028 Minnesota Timberwolves second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets for Tarris Reed Jr. https://t.co/QewTBM0fpD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 24, 2026

Now, on the other hand, the Nuggets need to improve their young core. Right now, their only rotational player under the age of 25 is Peyton Watson (23), who is a restricted free agent this offseason. Sure, they are in win-now mode with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon leading the way, but they could certainly use some improved young talent.

With the 26th pick, the Nuggets had Reed Jr., Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas, Koa Peat, Chris Cenac Jr., and Joshua Jefferson to choose from, each of whom would have made a unique impact in Denver. Granted, by moving back just nine spots, there is a chance the Nuggets can still land one of these prospects at pick 35, or at least a prospect of similar value.

Of course, it would have been great to see the Nuggets add a promising rookie with the 26th pick, especially given who was on the board, but this is an understandable and unsurprising trade.

Nuggets Grade: C

All eyes will now be on what the Nuggets decide to do with picks 35 and 49 in their possession on Wednesday night, as they will still have a pair of chances to add young talent. This is certainly a disappointing outcome for some Nuggets fans, but it is not the end of the world to move back nine spots.

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