Nuggets’ Spencer Jones Was on the Wrong Side of Two Game-Winners. So, He Posted on LinkedIn

Spencer Jones wants you to know what professional basketball has taught him about B2B sales.

Well, O.K., not that exactly. But the Nuggets forward did recently pen a LinkedIn-speak-heavy post for his thousands of followers, upon whom he imparted the wisdom gleaned from his being on the wrong side of a game-winning shot twice in one week.

"Everybody wants the moment. Nobody talks about being on the wrong side of it," Jones wrote on LinkedIn on March 17, in a post employing the tell-tale formatting that has become so commonplace on the platform. "Last week, I had two game-winning shots hit on me. And yeah… that’s the part no one signs up for. But it comes with the job."

Earlier in March, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning three over Jones with just about four seconds left on the clock, lifting OKC to a 129-126 victory. Then, only a few days later, Lakers guard Luka Dončić did the same thing; L.A. would take that contest in overtime, 127-125.

"You don’t get to choose when those moments find you. You only get to choose if you’re willing to step into them," Jones wrote. "In most careers, failure is private. In sports, it’s public, loud, and immediate."

But "avoiding failure often just means avoiding responsibility. And I’d rather be the one in the play than watching it," he continued. "In business, it's not different. The people who grow the fastest are the ones willing to take the shot, own the outcome, and step back in again."

"Sometimes people just hit tough shots. That's life."

Spencer Jones made a LinkedIn post about having two game winners hit on him in the same week.



Real one. (h/t @soygIaze) pic.twitter.com/222DsMiP1V — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 23, 2026

As of this writing, the post has 138 comments, 108 reposts and over 2,300 reactions.

Now, it will not surprise you to know that Jones has shared tales of his basketball trials and tribulations on LinkedIn before. The forward, who signed with the Nuggets last season as an undrafted free agent, as recently as two weeks ago shared a lengthy post reflecting on his time as a two-way player. Two months ago, he shared some thoughts on being dubbed a "glue guy." A quick scroll reveals that Jones posts on LinkedIn quite often—and to much success, at that.

It makes sense for him; as his profile makes clear, the 24-year-old has his hands in all kinds of different business ventures, so building an online presence is no doubt a necessity for the work he'd like to do in his life after basketball.

Plus, he's not the only athlete who understands the advantage of networking outside your field. Shortly after Indiana University won the college football national championship back in January, LinkedIn lover and Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza dialed up a post about the lessons he learned from accomplishing a goal so many believed to be impossible. Ahead of the 2026 draft, Mendoza's LinkedIn profile picture also boasts the signature "#OpenToWork" decal.

At the end of the day, every single one of these leagues is nothing more than a business. And, even if it seems a little silly at first, guys like Mendoza and Jones will only benefit by remembering that as their careers progress.

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