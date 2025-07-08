Eastern Conference Team Made Classy Gesture to Pacers After Tyrese Haliburton Injury
Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Monday, Pacers executive Kevin Pritchard officially ruled Haliburton out for the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.
In the aftermath of the devastating injury to Haliburton, there is one team very familiar to what the Indiana star is going through. The Boston Celtics, and specifically, Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles in the second round playoff loss to the New York Knicks.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told the media on Tuesday that the franchise reached out to the Pacers to see if there was anything they could do to help.
Certainly a very classy move by the Celtics organization amid an unfortunate turn of events for both franchises, as the cornerstone of each team is out for most, if not all, of next season.