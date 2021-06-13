NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Paul George Speaks After Win

Paul George scored 31-points and led the Clippers to a win over the Jazz in Game 3.

Paul George had 31 points on Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Utah Jazz, and the Clippers secured their first victory of the series to make it 2-1.

After the game, George spoke to Lisa Salters on ABC.

"They lit a fire under us," George said to Salters. "We had to come out and protect our home-court the way Dallas came here and had it their way with us we knew we had to come here and protect this home-court."

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

