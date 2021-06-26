A Little Over 10 Years Ago The Indiana Pacers Traded Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

The Indiana Pacers had the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft on June 23, 2011.

That pick will always be remembered as the time the Pacers traded for George Hill from the San Antonio Spurs for the 15th overall pick, which was Kawhi Leonard.

Since the trade happened ten years ago Wednesday, Ballislife shared a Tweet with a video of Leonard in a Pacers hat and details of the trade embedded below.

