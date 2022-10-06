Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why.

The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.

"Aaron Nesmith has had a great training camp. He's carried it over to this game," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. "He's playing to his strengths, that's the key thing. He's not trying to do things he can't do. And defensively, he had a big impact on the game."

Nesmith came to Indiana in a trade this summer after the Pacers sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. With Boston, Nesmith struggled to find a consistent role. His outside shot was inconsistent, and his effort toggled between effective and reckless. He played in fewer than 100 games across two seasons.

In Indiana, Nesmith will be given more room and grace to grow. The third-year pro is hoping he can capitalize on the situation, similar to how forward Jalen Smith took a significant step forward in his career after being traded to Indiana last season. Smith didn't play much in Phoenix, but he made the most of the opportunity with the Pacers. Nesmith could do the same.

If his first audition with the team is any indication, he will do the same. The 6-foot-5-inch forward hit a floater 30 seconds after checking in for the first time. He defended James Bouknight flawlessly and forced an eight second violation. His speed on defense forced a Terry Rozier airball. His impact was felt everywhere in his early stints.

That force continued throughout the game. Nesmith scored eight points in about 30 seconds late in the third quarter before throwing down a dunk in transition to cap off his night. He finished with a team-high 16 points and added value on the glass.

"Just keeping it simple. Running the actions, making the right read, making the right play," Nesmith said of his big night. "Just doing it over and over."

The way in which Nesmith made an impact was surprising. The former Vanderbilt Commodore is typically discussed as a player with three-and-D potential — with the thought being that he can shoot from deep (he hit 52.2% of his threes in his final NCAA season) and defend. In this game, though, Nesmith was making plays with his handles and speed, which gave the Pacers offense a new element.

The second unit was humming as a result. Nesmith, Terry Taylor, and T.J. McConnell, three guys who comprised that second unit often, all finished with individual plus-minus numbers of +30 or better. Nesmith was an integral part of that group's success.

"I think our whole second unit did a really good job," starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of the bench.

It will be up to Nesmith to continue this form. A good start is a good start, but it is just one preseason game. Part of why Boston moved on from the former lottery pick after just two seasons was his inconsistency, so Nesmith will have to continue to show off skill in future appearances.

But his first performance was encouraging, and it's something the Pacers will certainly remember early in the season. Shooters are valuable in the NBA, and Nesmith hit two of his five triples. Wing defenders are difficult to find, and Nesmith spent more of his time on guards than wings against Charlotte, but he defended well. If this level of play continues, the Pacers may have a new valuable piece in the wing rotation.

"We rotated well, we helped each other well," Carlisle said of Indiana's defense. Nesmith played a part in that, and it was just one of many things he did well in his Pacers debut. Now, he needs to carry that momentum into future performances, especially the regular season.