Asking Price For Pacers Potential Trade Target Reportedly Low

The Indiana Pacers are having a rough start to their 2024-25 season. They've faced a handful of obstacles, including injuries and a lack of consistency on both sides of the ball as we approach the quarter of the season. At present, Indiana is 9-12 on the year, good for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed.
If things continue to trend in this direction, there is no question that a trade would be on the horizon for Indiana. Who would the Pacers have their eye on? One player they could afford now that the price has reportedly gone down is former All-Star guard from the Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine.
The Bulls, currently on pace to win 32 games this season, owe a top-10 protected pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the upcoming draft. Chicago is looking a bit too competent to retain that pick at present.
Clearly, the Bulls are stuck in the middle and need to make a move to improve their chances of a top pick. They need to start all over, and a player like LaVine on the roster only hurts those chances due to his stellar play.
LaVine is off to a great start this season. He is averaging 22.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists and is shooting 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in 15 games.
The 29-year-old has been on the trading block for the last handful of seasons, and this could be the year he finally lands with a new team.
However, it's easier said than done. Trading for LaVine is difficult due to his large max contract and recent injury history. This has made teams hesitant to take on a significant financial commitment, especially considering his potential role as a third option for a contending team. Essentially, his value is perceived as not matching the high cost of his contract.
Still, he is a great talent and could help out on a winning team for the right price.
LaVine is earning a lot of money, roughly $138 million in the next three seasons. That price is scary for teams; a team would need to give up a lot to match the salaries.
It's unclear if the Pacers would be willing to do so. Although LaVine is a great player, he alone wouldn't be able to make the Pacers a legitimate contender in the East, let alone the league.
Nonetheless, if the price is right, the Pacers could make their move on LaVine.
