Indiana Pacers struggle mightily in loss vs. Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers are starting a losing streak after falling at home to the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This was a rare opportunity for the Pacers to be favored in a game this season, but that didn't matter once the ball was tipped. While the Pacers had energy to start the game, that evaporated as the second quarter began.

The Wizards outscored the Pacers 27-15 in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a double-digit lead.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam dribbles the ball while Washington Wizards forward Jamir Watkins defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers shocked by East cellar dweller Wizards

The Wizards led by as much as 22 points during the game, so it was very much a blowout in all forms. Nobody on the Pacers scored more than 15 points, and the team shot 37 percent from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 15 points. While starting center Jay Huff had 13. Pascal Siakam struggled from the floor, making just 4 of his 12 shots for 11 points.

In the second unit, Jarace Walker had 12 points while Isaiah Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the team's lone double-double. As a team, the Pacers were out-rebounded 56-41, which was a major part of why Washington lost.

For the Wizards, Marvin Bagley III had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. Justin Champagnie also had 13 points and 14 rebounds for another double-double.

The Wizards also had CJ McCollum dropping 18 points, Bub Carrington added 11. Rookie Tre Johnson dropped 14 and Will Riley posted 12 of his own.

It's a disappointing loss for the Pacers who posted just 89 points. It marks the second lowest total of the season for the Pacers. They scored 83 against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 9 inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Pacers now drop to 6-20 on the season. The only thing that the team can do at the moment is go back to the drawing board and try again next time.

The Pacers will have a chance to get some practices in this week before the New York Knicks come to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

