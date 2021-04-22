Ben Simmons Status for Bucks Game
After the 76ers lost on Wednesday night to the Suns without Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris, they will be without Simmons on Thursday against the Bucks, Kieth Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported.
"#Sixers point guard Ben Simmons did not travel with team to Milwaukee for tonight's game with the #Bucks, according to sources. Simmons is sidelined with an illness," Pompey Tweeted Thursday.
The 76ers will miss Simmons once again against another one of the NBA's best teams. The Suns are the second-best team in the Western Conference, while the Bucks are the third seed in the 76er's conference.
Joel Embiid returned recently from his injury, and after starting the season as an MVP candidate, has a lot of ground to make up. With Simmons out, Embiid will need to step up.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana on Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.