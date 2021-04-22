Ben Simmons status for Bucks Game

Ben Simmons will miss his third straight game, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer

After the 76ers lost on Wednesday night to the Suns without Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris, they will be without Simmons on Thursday against the Bucks, Kieth Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported.

"#Sixers point guard Ben Simmons did not travel with team to Milwaukee for tonight's game with the #Bucks, according to sources. Simmons is sidelined with an illness," Pompey Tweeted Thursday.

The 76ers will miss Simmons once again against another one of the NBA's best teams. The Suns are the second-best team in the Western Conference, while the Bucks are the third seed in the 76er's conference.

Joel Embiid returned recently from his injury, and after starting the season as an MVP candidate, has a lot of ground to make up. With Simmons out, Embiid will need to step up.