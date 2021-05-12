NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against Chicago Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening.
The Chicago Bulls (29-39) remain just three games behind the Indiana Pacers (32-36) and two and a half games behind the Washington Wizards (32-37).
On Tuesday night, they host the Brooklyn Nets (44-24).
The Nets have struggled with injuries all season to their star players and are currently missing James Harden for an extended period with a hamstring injury.
The Bulls, who have won four games in a row, will continue their fight to make the playoffs and dethrone either the Pacers or the Wizards but will have to deal with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the evening.
The entire Nets lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.