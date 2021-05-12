NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening.

The Chicago Bulls (29-39) remain just three games behind the Indiana Pacers (32-36) and two and a half games behind the Washington Wizards (32-37).

On Tuesday night, they host the Brooklyn Nets (44-24).

The Nets have struggled with injuries all season to their star players and are currently missing James Harden for an extended period with a hamstring injury.

The Bulls, who have won four games in a row, will continue their fight to make the playoffs and dethrone either the Pacers or the Wizards but will have to deal with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the evening.

The entire Nets lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball