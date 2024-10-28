Could Pacers Trade Bennedict Mathurin to Western Conference Power?
The Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago but they know that they can't rely on last season for their success. They are looking to get back to the postseason but it will take a total team effort once again to do so.
The Pacers are led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton but they also have plenty of other quality players who round out the squad. One of which is Bennedict Mathurin who emerged as one of the Pacers top scoring options last season.
He averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds, and two assists last season over 59 games. Mathurin shot 37.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line, an increase from his 32.3 percent shooting percentage frm three in his rookie year.
The former Arizona Wildcat has found a role on the Pacers but the team is always looking to improve themselves. Colin Keane of Sporting News put together a scenario where the Pacers traded Mathurin to the Los Angeles Lakers to help with their roster depth.
Los Angeles is searching for another title and adding in a player like Mathurin could vastly help. They have a few coveted draft picks to work with and could give the Pacers some expiring contracts in the process.
The Lakers could send guard D'Angelo Russell, if the Pacers wanted more shooting. They also could send center Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, or Cam Reddish to make the money work. Or they could send forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who is on a favorable team contract for the next few years.
Los Angeles could be a tricky trade partner but if the two sides want to make it work, they will.
While the Pacers may not want to trade away Mathurin, moving him before he hits restricted free agency in two years could be the smart play. He is scheduled to make $7.2 million this year and $9.1 million next season, both low costs for any team that would be interested in his services.
Indiana has to look long-term when it comes to their team building and they can't keep everyone together. Netting one of the Lakers' high-value draft picks could set up the Pacers for the future while also letting them stay in a win-now mode.
While it remains to be seen if the Pacers would even entertain the idea of trading Mathurin, the front office can't completely reject the notion of moving him.
