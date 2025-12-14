Most of the world knows that John Cena had his final match on Saturday Night's Main Event.

NBA fans know that Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an achillies injury.

What you may not have known is Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance for Cena's last ever match, vs Gunther.

Huge WWE Fan

And many know that Tyrese Haliburton is a big WWE fan and has also appeared on television, in the ring. Haliburton and Jalen Brunson shocked the world by taking their "rivalry" beyond the court and into the ring. At WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, the two NBA stars came on stage in support of a Logan Paul vs. LA Knight showdown.

Much of Haliburton's WWE events were put on pause due to the recent success of the Pacers and the unfortunate Achillies injury, but his fandom still shows as he was in attendance for Cena's final match.

The result of Cena's match stunned the world as he tapped out in his final match, something he hadn't done in 20+ years according to commentator Michael Cole, and here was Haliburton's reaction to the shocking result:

Tyrese Haliburton’s reaction to John Cena’s last match

pic.twitter.com/1xAnCwZ9Ff — Yeah Yeah! (@YeahYeahOkBro) December 14, 2025

This is just another off the court adventure in the life of Tyrese Haliburton who recently joined the Amazon Prime team as a "player contributor" and will share insight on the league and on his recovery process, providing fans insight on the recovery process from such a devastating injury.

In his first appearance Haliburton shared that his goal is to be playing 1-on-1 by the end of the month. Marking a significant sign of progress in his recovery as he has yet to play against an opponent but rather go through drills as he has shared on his social media platforms.

Haliburton is a 2-time All-Star, the backbone of the Pacers, and one of the NBA's top point guards. A 20+ppg scorer on top of his incredible playmaking capabilities make him such a crucial weapon for the Pacers and his absence has not gone unnoticed.

The Pacers are off to a huge struggle without their star guard and can't wait for him to get healthy, that said they can't rush his return, especially after the 6-19 injury ridden start that they are off too.

Haliburton likely won't return this season, but that doesn't mean you won't see him around. Haliburton stays active on his social media platforms, continues to show face around the league, and certainly still enjoys his life off the court.

