Devin Booker Wild Finish in Suns 76ers Game
Devin Booker had a spectacular finish in Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Devin Booker and the Suns are in Phildiaphia playing the 76ers on Wednesday night. The game is between two of the best teams in the entire NBA, with the Suns as the second seed in the Western Conference, and the 76ers are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, on Wednesday night, the 76ers are without star players Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Seth Curry is out of the fold tonight for the 76ers as well.
In the first quarter, with the game 15-13 76ers in front, Booker had a spectacular finish on a fast-break from a pass from Jae Crowder.
Booker gathered the pass and went up and under two 76ers defenders to make the layup and tie the game up at 15.
Bleacher Report posted the highlight below.
