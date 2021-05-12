Dwight Howard Dunk in Pacers 76ers Game
Dwight Howard caught a lob from George Hill during the Pacers 76ers game.
During Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, Dwight Howard and former Pacer George Hill linked up for a dunk.
Late in the first quarter, Hill blew by the Pacers' defense and drew the bigs up for his shot, and went on to lob a beautiful pass to Howard to slam down.
The video of the highlight can be seen in the post embedded below from the 76ers.
Going into Monday, the 76ers have a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets to own the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pacers hold on by a thread for the ninth seed.
The 76ers currently lead the Pacers late in the second quarter on Tuesday.
