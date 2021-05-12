Dwight Howard Dunk in Pacers 76ers Game

During Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, Dwight Howard and former Pacer George Hill linked up for a dunk.

Late in the first quarter, Hill blew by the Pacers' defense and drew the bigs up for his shot, and went on to lob a beautiful pass to Howard to slam down.

The video of the highlight can be seen in the post embedded below from the 76ers.

Going into Monday, the 76ers have a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets to own the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pacers hold on by a thread for the ninth seed.

The 76ers currently lead the Pacers late in the second quarter on Tuesday.

