Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

September 29, 2021
Former All-Star Victor Oladipo Wants To Be "One Of The Best Comeback Stories Ever"

The Miami Heat held media day on Monday, and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to the media.
The Miami Heat held media day on Monday, and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to the media.

NBA teams around the country held media day on Monday. 

Down in Miami, Florida, the Heat held their media day and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to reporters. 

A clip of Oladipo speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports

In the clip Oladipo says: "I just want to show my resiliency, given the opportunity and have one of the best comeback stories ever."

Oladipo had season-ending injury on his right quadriceps tendon last season (see Tweet below form the Heat). 

Oladipo also suffered a severe injury during the 2018-19 season with the Pacers when he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee. 

He would miss over 365 days before retiring to game-action. 

According to Ethan Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports, head coach Erik Spoelstra did not yet give a timeline for when Oladipo will return (see Tweet below). 

