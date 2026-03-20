After seeing the highs and lows of the NBA up close and personal, the Indiana Pacers could use a lucky break.

Between an NBA Finals Run ending in a heartbreaking fashion with a Game 7 injury losing your superstar not only for the biggest moment on the biggest stage but the entire following season, resulting in a reset year and a big hopes bet on the lottery ball gods falling their way, Indiana Basketball fans have been through the mud.

As the team 'bets on black' with near 50/50 odds of keeping a Top-4 pick after the Zubac trade, the Pacers are not only hoping to win on lottery night, but win big or go out swinging for dingers.

Reports say the Pacers would consider Cameron Boozer if Indiana were to end up winning the #1 Overall Pick, reports Jake Fischer:

“No one in the NBA that I’ve consulted projects any sort of dramatic draft night fall for either Peterson or Boozer. When it comes to Boozer, in fact, there is a sentiment among some rival teams that the Duke star would be Indiana’s preferred selection even if the Pacers were to come away with the No. 1 overall pick because of his potential fit alongside Pascal Siakam and newly acquired Ivica Zubac.”

Scouting Cameron Boozer in Cooper Flagg Matchup



2023 Sunshine Classic

Columbus @ Montverde



Full Video on YouTube LINK: https://t.co/Z7fkzCyGXH pic.twitter.com/2tpYAZ7uae — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 11, 2024

Boozer is a historic draft prospect and a perfect fit to play at Pacers' pace

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over Siena Saints center Riley Mulvey (55) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer checks so many boxes for attributes that lead to winning impact, its hard to add up.

A versatile scorer who can adapt his game to any situation as a reliable offensive engine who is efficient in generally every playtype, able to score and create good looks for his team in any situation, essentially averaging good to great efficency between 0.95 PPP - 1.1PPP in basically any situation you put him in or shot you ask him to make.

That all-around efficiency points to how he is a problem solver who often solves the problem with the shooting touch, scoring power, playmaking vision, and decision-making feel tools to figure it out on the fly.

A 6'10" downhill foul-drawing force who can operate either end of a pick-and-roll, shoot the rock, draw fouls downhill, make tough shots, score on the wing and in the post, and find open teammates is already tantalizing enough for a draft prospect, with similar attributes to Paolo Banchero's build and profile; then you add in Boozer's superpowers from his transition outlet passing being the best since Kevin Love (do the Pacers like to run?), his next-level elite rebounding instincts on both sides, and his defensive instincts to force turnovers via steals, and you could end up with quite a versatile shot creator, decisive playmaker, and two-way force.

Those basic basketball instincts and skills like rebounding, defense, shooting, foul-drawing, scoring, and general awareness, feel, and reliable decisionmaking create simply one of the best prospects to ever enter the NBA Draft between his two-way feel and versatile scoring creator superstar upside.

Did I mention he's on pace for the highest or 2nd-highest BPM ever recorded, with fellow Blue Devil Zion Williamson at 18.7 BPM and Boozer currently at 17.9 BPM, which is one measure of overall two-way winning impact today and a predictive measure for the NBA tomorrow?



For reference, the only other freshman in the Top-25 BPM seasons ever are Anthony Davis at 3rd, Cooper Flagg at 11th, Michael Beasley at 12th, Kevin Love at 15th, and Chet Holmgren at 22nd. Some other fun non-freshman notables in the Top-25 BPM NCAA seasons include Steph Curry at 6th and 8th, Victor Oladipo at 18th, and Zach Edey at both 5th and 18th.

Cameron Boozer is breaking impact metrics while blending outlier outlet fast break playmaking with outstanding rebounding and turnover-forcing defensive instincts as a complete versatile scorer in terms of efficiency in every playtype as a scorer and creator who brings grab-and-go pace, heads up vision, and a malleable skillset that allows him to operate pick-and-rolls on or off the ball, post up mismatches, spread the floor from three, move around as a cutter, and score in every which way.

He is truly one of the most reliable offensive engine prospects between his versatile scoring and consistent shot creation capabilities, on top of his elite instincts as a rebounder, steal-forcing defender, and transition playmaker.

While other talents like Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are special to say the least, there's something a little extra special in the two-way feel, scoring versatility, and modern pace Boozer would bring to the modern day Pacers.

Outlet passes on Indiana's fast breaks, popping off screens for Haliburton in double drags and horns, complementing Siakam, Zubac, and practically any players with few holes in his game, Boozer can waltz into the Pacers locker room as a quick contributor and longterm franchise cornerstone who fits in just about any lineup going forward.