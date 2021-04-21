Goggles' Trae Young Drops 25 and Gets a Win

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic in Atlanta and won 112-96 at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young, who was wearing goggles on his eyes, scored 25 points and dished out seven assists in the win.

The third-year point guard from Oklahoma is averaging over 25 points and over nine assists per game on a Hawks team that is the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and currently has home-court advantage for the playoffs.

Not many people thought that the Hawks should have fired Lloyd Pierce in the national media, but Nate McMillian has been an incredible coach for the Hawks and the team has been on a tear since he took over (they were the 11th seed when he took the helm).