NBA News: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
The Memphis Grizzlies will play host to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and while the Mavericks are currently the fifth seed, the Grizzlies are the ninth seed and will have to play in the NBA's play-in tournament.
However, the Grizzlies are just two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, and to keep the home-court advantage for the first game of the play-in tournament; they will need to close out their last few games strong.
The full starting lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Mavericks are 3-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.
More on the matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.