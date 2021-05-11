Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies will play host to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and while the Mavericks are currently the fifth seed, the Grizzlies are the ninth seed and will have to play in the NBA's play-in tournament.

However, the Grizzlies are just two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, and to keep the home-court advantage for the first game of the play-in tournament; they will need to close out their last few games strong.

The full starting lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Mavericks are 3-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

