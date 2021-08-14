Former Pacers Star Shares Instagram Post After Workout For NBA Teams

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson shared a post on Instagram after his workout in front of NBA teams in Las Vegas on Friday. According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers were in attendance.

The post from Stephenson can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from his Instagram account.

The caption that Stephenson wrote next to his photo on Instagram can be seen below:

"Thank you to all NBA Teams that took time to see the New and Improved me today I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have continued to support and believe in me over the years. I also want to Thank my fans, who regardless of the situation has followed and stuck by me through great times and not so great times. You inspire me to continue to strive for excellence! I hope My hard work will spark the determination in many kids across the world, believing their dreams can come true.



I love this game 🏀

#BornReady1"

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! first reported the workout, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Meanwhile, Adam Zagoira of Forbes reported the teams who were at the workout, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below and article can be read here.

Stephenson is still just 30 years old and last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He's played in 508 career games with the Lakers, Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.