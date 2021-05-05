Sports Illustrated home
Hornets' LaMelo Ball Throws an Incredible Pass

During the Hornets' 102-99 win over the Pistons, LaMelo Ball had a beautiful pass in the third quarter.
On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) were in Detroit to play the Pistons (19-47). The Hornets came away with a 102-99 win that bolstered their lead to 1.5 games over the Indiana Pacers (30-34) for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Meanwhile, the Pistons are the 15th and final seed in the conference.

During the game, Hamidou Diallo had a game-high 35 points for the Pistons, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 23 points on the evening.

After missing over a month with a wrist injury, and surgery, Ball has come back to the Hornets' lineup looking like himself (the front-runner for Rookie of The Year before his injury).

During the third quarter of the game on Tuesday, Ball threw an absolute dime to his teammate Jalen McDaniels, who made the basket. 

Ball had six assists in the game and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on the year.

The video of the highlight can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

